Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch joined board members, clients, and leaders of Opportunity Enterprises (OE) for the groundbreaking of their Lakeside Respite Center, a new $6 million facility on property beside Lake Eliza in Porter County that sits near the border of Lake County. During the ceremony, officials announced that Berglund Construction will be serving as the contractor for the project.

PORTER COUNTY, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO