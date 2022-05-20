ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Chicago White Sox (19-19) and New York Yankees (28-10) swing into Yankee Stadium Friday to start a 3-game series. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the White Sox vs. Yankees odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Yankees lead 3-1.

The White Sox and Yankees are playing for a second straight weekend. New York took 3-of-4 games in Chicago last Thursday-Sunday. The Yanks outscored the Pale Hose 32-15 in that set.

The Yankees’ pitching has been dialed in during the club’s consistent assault on foes so far. New York’s 2.86 ERA ranks 2nd in the league.

White Sox at Yankees projected starters

LHP Dallas Keuchel vs. LHP Nestor Cortes

Keuchel (2-3, 5.54 ERA) has posted a 1.96 WHIP, 5.2 BB/9 and 5.5 K/9 through 26 IP across 6 starts.

  • Owns a combined 5.31 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over 2021-22.
  • Pitched 5 scoreless innings against New York Saturday in his last start.
  • Has held current Yankees to an aggregate .710 OPS in his career.

Cortes (2-1, 1.35 ERA) has notched a 0.85 WHIP, 2.5 BB/9 and 11.0 K/9 through 40 IP over 7 starts.

  • Has not allowed more than 2 runs in any start this season.
  • Has benefited from a .227 batting average on balls in play.
  • Allowed 1 run on 3 hits over 8 IP against the White Sox Sunday.

White Sox at Yankees odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 9:18 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: White Sox +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | Yankees -230 (bet $230 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL): White Sox +1.5 (-112) | Yankees -1.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

White Sox at Yankees picks and predictions

Prediction

Yankees 6, White Sox 5

Keuchel’s recent starts have been solid and he has a decent history against New York. The White Sox are at their best against lefty pitching, and the expected right lean of their lineup plays into the lesser splits of the Yankee bullpen.

Still, the Yanks are in a bit of a no-fade cloud. Consider perhaps a partial-unit play on CHICAGO (+180).

Should the CHICAGO +1.5 (-112) run-line tag swing down to -105 range, it would become the primary side.

Both bullpens could use a day off. Chicago’s 3.55 runs per game are lower than what was projected in the preseason, and quality-of-contact numbers would point to some bad luck so far.

Both offenses are at their best against lefty pitchers.

TAKE THE OVER 8.5 (-115). It’s the strongest play for this series opener.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

