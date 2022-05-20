ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Branch, IA

President George W. Bush to speak at Hoover Presidential Foundation event in CR

By Tommy Lang
KCJJ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident George W. Bush is coming to Iowa at the invitation of the West Branch-based Hoover Presidential Foundation. Bush and his wife, Laura, will receive the Hoover...

www.1630kcjj.com

KCRG.com

Reynolds endorses GOP challenger over incumbent Republican lawmaker in June primary

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has endorsed a Republican that’s running against a Republican incumbent in the Iowa House. Wednesday, the Reynolds-Gregg campaign announced Governor Reynolds has endorsed Granville, Iowa Republican Zach Dieken in the GOP primary in House District 5, which covers parts of Buena Vista, Cherokee, O’Brien and Osceola counties.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Ernst Bill Would Use Idle Board Wall Supplies

(Washington, DC) — Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is proposing a bill to use materials stockpiled for the border wall that has been sitting since the Biden administration stopped work on the wall. The Republican says the federal report shows the government is paying three million dollars a day to keep the materials from being stolen, and her bill would solve that problem too. It would turn over the unused materials purchased to construct the southern border barrier to any state wishing to finish the job. Ernst says they are working on getting some bipartisan support — especially from states like Arizona — where border crossings have increased.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Six terrible bills Iowa Republicans didn't pass in 2022

After a hectic two days at the capitol, the Iowa House and Senate finished their work for the year shortly after midnight on May 25. In the coming days, Bleeding Heartland will cover some of the final bills in detail. As usual, there were a few surprises in the "standings" bill, such as a provision expanding open enrollment from public schools. While Democrats opposed many bills sent to Governor Kim Reynolds this week, including a ban on COVID-19 vaccine requirements for schools or child care centers, they welcomed one of the last-minute proposals, which exempts diapers and period products from Iowa's sales tax.
IOWA STATE
Chariton Leader

Where refugees in Iowa are arriving from

Compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in Iowa using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids mayor asks Governor not to sign casino moratorium bill

Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell says she communicated with Governor Kim Reynolds Tuesday and asked her not to sign the two-year casino moratorium bill that was swiftly passed before the Iowa Legislature adjourned. The Gazette reports that the request fall on deaf ears, as Elite Casino Resorts Chief Executive...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

GOP Leaders Say Tax Cut Plan the ‘Crown Jewel’ of Iowa’s 2022 Legislative Session

FILE - In a Wednesday, June 3, 2020 file photo, State Representatives stand at their desks during the opening prayer in the Iowa House chambers, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa as lawmakers returned Wednesday after suspending the session when the coronavirus pandemic surfaced in Iowa in March. The Iowa Legislature adjourned for the year Sunday, June 14, 2020 after a session shortened by the coronavirus pandemic and altered by chaotic street protests over police treatment of African Americans. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Iowa lawmakers, Johnson County leaders react, call for change after school shooting in Texas

Iowa lawmakers and Johnson County leaders expressed heartache, offered condolences, and demanded change in Iowa following the elementary school shooting in Texas on Tuesday. An 18-year-old shooter killed 19 students and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. Law enforcement killed the gunman, who carried multiple weapons to the scene.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Is Iowa prepared for the federal debt crisis?

Uncle Sam is broke and the nation is on the verge of a serious debt crisis, if we are not already in one. The United States Government Accountability Office (GAO) recently released an alarming report regarding the nation’s fiscal health and their conclusions aren’t good. The report, which should be taken very seriously, flatly states, “The federal government faces an unsustainable fiscal future.” Consider the magnitude of Congress’s own watchdog cautioning the nation that we cannot continue down the same spending path we are on.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' school voucher program fails to pass

The Iowa Legislature returned to the Capitol Monday to convene for what's expected to be the final week of the legislative session.Driving the news: Lawmakers on Monday decided the future of two major bills: school choice and bottle bill reform.State of play: Gov. Kim Reynolds' heavily pushed private school scholarship program is tabled following disagreement among House Republicans, according to the Register.The program would have diverted $55 million in public school funding for the creation of a state-run scholarship fund that low-income Iowans could use to attend private school.Yes, but: Lawmakers in rural areas said they were concerned the bill...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Iowa Senate passes bottle bill

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Lawmakers in the Iowa Senate passed a revised bottle bill, this version of the bill is what the house had passed a month ago. Changes to Iowa’s bottle bill include an option for grocers to opt out of can and bottle redemption. Also...
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Senate sends governor rewrite of Iowa’s Bottle Bill

For the first time in 44 years, lawmakers have voted to make changes in Iowa’s popular “Bottle Bill.”. “I’m glad this is happening. It’s time,” said Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig, one of 30 Republicans who voted to accept House adjustments and send the bill to the governor.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Court Of Appeals To Hear Oral Arguments In Northwest Iowa In Early June

Okoboji, Iowa — The Iowa Court of Appeals will be on the road early next month, hearing oral arguments in two cases, during a visit to northwest Iowa. According to the Iowa Court of Appeals website, the Court of Appeals will hear arguments on Thursday, June 2nd during the Chautauqua Conference at Arrowood Resort in Okoboji.
OKOBOJI, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Ag Informer – Iowa Cash Rent up 10%

The statewide average cash rent for Iowa cropland jumped 10% to $256 an acre, according to an Iowa State University annual survey. The surge, driven by exceptionally strong corn and soybean prices, pegs the statewide rate at it’s third highest level on record and its highest mark since 2014.
IOWA STATE
radiokmzn.com

NO MORATORIUM ON LAND SEIZURES IN IOWA FOR CARBON PIPELINES

RADIO IOWA – A temporary moratorium on the use of eminent domain to seize property along carbon pipeline routes passed the House in March, but it was never considered in the Iowa Senate. The plan would have prevented pipeline developers from filing an application with the Iowa Utilities Board...
IOWA STATE

