President George W. Bush to speak at Hoover Presidential Foundation event in CR

(Washington, DC) — Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is proposing a bill to use materials stockpiled for the border wall that has been sitting since the Biden administration stopped work on the wall. The Republican says the federal report shows the government is paying three million dollars a day to keep the materials from being stolen, and her bill would solve that problem too. It would turn over the unused materials purchased to construct the southern border barrier to any state wishing to finish the job. Ernst says they are working on getting some bipartisan support — especially from states like Arizona — where border crossings have increased.

IOWA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO