President George W. Bush to speak at Hoover Presidential Foundation event in CR

After a hectic two days at the capitol, the Iowa House and Senate finished their work for the year shortly after midnight on May 25. In the coming days, Bleeding Heartland will cover some of the final bills in detail. As usual, there were a few surprises in the "standings" bill, such as a provision expanding open enrollment from public schools. While Democrats opposed many bills sent to Governor Kim Reynolds this week, including a ban on COVID-19 vaccine requirements for schools or child care centers, they welcomed one of the last-minute proposals, which exempts diapers and period products from Iowa's sales tax.
