Family Relationships

I was the only sibling banned from my sisters wedding party – I was utterly stunned when I discovered the reason why

By Isobel Pankhurst
The US Sun
5 days ago
 5 days ago
A WOMAN has shared that she was left heartbroken after discovering why her elder sister had not asked her to be a bridesmaid.

Families can be full of tension, but one set of siblings seems to be taking the cake when it comes to this - holding the circumstances of the younger sister’s birth against her for her entire life.

These life-long tensions came to a head when the elder sister began planning her wedding, making all but the youngest sibling members of the wedding party.

Posting to Reddit, the younger sister wrote: “My 19f sister 28f is getting married in a few weeks. She has 12 bridesmaids and I'm not one of them. Our two other sisters are bridesmaids and our older brother is a groomsman. I'm the only sibling who's not in the wedding party and it always rubbed me the wrong way.”

She adds that she’s always felt like the outsider sibling her entire life. The bride-to-be wouldn’t even let her get involved with the wedding planning, unless it was a last minute errand that she simply didn’t want to do.

Discussing how her family reacted to her being left out she writes: “My mom and dad were upset by my sister's decision but they couldn't say much or else my sister would be mad at them as well.”

She, and her mum, then tried to find out why she hadn’t been asked to be a bridesmaid, ultimately making a heartbreaking discovery.

“Turns out all of my sisters (not my brother) despise me low-key because I gave my mother a lot of life threatening diseases during her pregnancy with me and they blame me for the health issues our mom is going through right now,” the woman writes.

“My sisters always tried to accept me but they could never love me as I'm their constant reminder of why our mom is sick. My brother doesn't share those opinions at all and he says how it's just an unfortunate situation.

"My sister who's getting married said that she wants the most important people at her wedding party and she doesn't consider me one of them for that exact reason and that's why I'm not a bridesmaid.”

Since discovering why her sisters have always left her out, the woman decided she no longer wanted to attend the wedding.

But apparently this wasn’t good enough for her siblings, she writes: “Now my sisters are all mad because this is going to raise questions among the guests on why I'm not there and that I am selfish for putting myself first instead of trying to suck it up for just one day so people won't start asking things.

Commenters on the post were quick to take the woman’s side, with one writing: “Don’t go to the wedding and do something nice for yourself on her wedding day. If family asks you why you’re not there, tell them the truth. F*ck your sisters and parents.”

Another pointed out some inconsistencies in the sister’s thought process: “ If you went, your sisters don’t think people are gonna ask questions about why you’re the only one left out of the wedding party? Seems like that would be more awkward to answer…”

Douglas Snyder
5d ago

I'm number nine of nine children. Born 6yrs past the closest sibling to me in age. I'm quite well aware of this sort of thing. Because that has been my everyday life since I was born. The older batch all hang out an take trips and have get togethers and all sorts of fun family things. My self I am the outsider being born so fare off of the end

The Guardian

My sister had a homophobic outburst when I gave my husband a quick peck. Can I bring this up constructively?

My husband and I have been together for nearly five years, married for two. Last year at a family gathering, my eldest sister witnessed me giving my husband a quick peck on the cheek and flew into a homophobic-tinged rage, accusing us of “rubbing our relationship in her face”. Being a queer couple, I felt like her anger was disproportionate to the level of affection publicly displayed (this was a quick peck, not a prolonged session of tonsil tennis).
The US Sun

I’m a super catfish – people say I’m the most beautiful person they’ve seen but trolls reckon I belong in Addams Family

NOT trying to sound dramatic, but you know that glammed up person you see on our Instagram? Yeah... we probably only look like that less than one per cent of the time. In our day-to-day lives, you'll find us with our hair scraped back in a greasy ponytail, wearing oversized tracksuit bottoms and without a lick of make-up on.
The US Sun

The US Sun

