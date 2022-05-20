ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Harris Teeter 4-Day Sale and new e-Vic deals: Canned beans, pork roast, ice cream, Pepsi

WRAL News
WRAL News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Harris Teeter has a new 4-Day Sale through Sunday including canned beans and tomatoes, Smithfield Whole Boston Butt Pork Roast, Harris Teeter All Natural Ice Cream, Pepsi 12 packs and more! There is also...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Harris Teeter deals May 25-31: Ground chuck, watermelon, hot dogs, Wonder buns, Band-Aid bandages, $5 off promo

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Harris Teeter has new sales starting May 25 including ground chuck ($2.99/lb), watermelon, hot dogs, rice pudding, Harris Teeter Whipped Topping, Birds Eye Steamfresh Vegetables, croutons, Wonder buns, Goldfish crackers, Band-Aid Bandages, Buy $15 Save $5 Promotion and more.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Whisk cooking store to close, but community lives on

After 10 years in business, Whisk in Cary will be closing its doors. But before you think it's another victim of the COVID economy, think again. Dan and Diana Saklad opened the cooking store in Waverly Place 10 years ago. In that time, I took a cooking class there while pregnant with my first child and have since taken all three of my kids there to pick out cookie cutters and sprinkles (and done a lot of holiday shopping for my husband).
CARY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithfield, NC
Raleigh, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
WRAL News

Dates announced for summer edition of Triangle Restaurant Week

Triangle Restaurant Week is returning the week of June 6-12. Participating restaurants in Raleigh, Cary, Chapel Hill, Durham and surrounding areas will offer special two or three-course prix fix menu each day they are open. Prices for the menu will range from $20-50. Those interested should visit restaurant websites to...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake County woman celebrates $100,000 scratch-off win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Paula Carias of Morrisville took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Carias bought her lucky 200X The Cash ticket from the Refuel on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh. She arrived at lottery headquarters on Tuesday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, Carias took home $71,019.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
raleighmag.com

Local merchants celebrating benchmark birthdays.

“Every woman wants a Bailey’s box.” … Like most bejeweled stories, Bailey’s Fine Jewelry’s began as a love story—the love of two people for jewelry and each other—and like its now-famed black-and-white boxes, the jewels of that love have stood the test of time. Craftsman and watchmaker Clyde Sr. and “Mama” Ann Bailey opened the first Bailey’s in Rocky Mount in 1948. Seventy-four years and five locations later (including the largest jewelry store in NC at Village District—and a recent addition in LA!), Bailey’s is now in its third generation of family ownership, with Clyde Jr. and his wife (and high school sweetheart) Jane, alongside their son Trey and wife Marci, continuing the legacy of making Bailey’s North Carolina’s premier destination jewelry store. The luster no doubt comes from the family feel and their connection to the communities they serve. And Bailey’s shine isn’t dulling anytime soon. In addition to their love for what they do and big hearts (naturally), Bailey’s employees are the most accredited professionals in the jewelry industry—made up of graduate gemologists, master bench jewelers and watchmakers, Gemological Institute of America accredited employees, and more. They say diamonds are forever… baileybox.com.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cream Cheese#Pepsi Max#Food Drink#Clothing Shop#All Natural Ice Cream#E Vic Sale#Pepsi Products#Coupons Com#New E Vic Deals Check
Bon Appétit

Where to Eat in Raleigh, North Carolina

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In our guide to spending an ideal day eating, drinking, and adventuring through a new-to-you city, Brigid Washington shares her picks for the best restaurants in Raleigh, North Carolina.
RALEIGH, NC
thesevenlakesinsider.com

Pastimes Makes a New Start

When the old Stanley Furniture Factory was demolished in February 2020, the West End/Seven Lakes community got its first major glimpse of the impact to come with the widening extension of N.C. 211. The new road construction has been pushed until after the U.S. Open in 2024. But until then,...
WEST END, NC
CBS 17

Mebane woman wins Lucky for Life lottery prize

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mebane woman is the lucky winner of some life-changing money. “It was almost like an out-of-body experience,” said Rhonda Villasenor. She describes her reaction after discovering her winning Lucky for Life ticket. “I was screaming so much I was freaking my dogs out, they must have thought something was wrong […]
MEBANE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Local business continues to grow and adds new boat line

There is an old saying, “You don’t build a business, you build people, then people build the business.”. That saying would probably best describe Lake Gaston Jet Ski, Powersports & Marine and their approach to business on Lake Gaston. The business started back in 2015 when Larry and...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
wraltechwire.com

Boston foods company to build new plant in NC, create more than 200 jobs

RALEIGH – Hans Kissle Company, a manufacturer of prepared foods based in Boston, is making a play to become a nation-wide provider and a new facility in North Carolina is part of that plan. North Carolina’s Economic Investment Committee voted on Tuesday to award Hans Kissle a Job Development...
GASTONIA, NC
cbs17

Person County man wins first $200,000 prize in new game

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Roxboro man purchased a $5 scratch-off and won the first $200,000 prize in the new Cash Payout game, the NC Lottery announced Monday. Samuel Lee bought his lucky Cash Payout ticket from Winners Mart on North Madison Boulevard in Roxboro. Lee arrived at the...
ROXBORO, NC
thesevenlakesinsider.com

Burney Hardware Expands in Seven Lakes

Burney Hardware, a Moore County business staple for generations and a relatively recent addition to Seven Lakes, has grown by two acres. The Seven Lakes location acquired the adjacent property earlier this year. The addition fits into the company’s larger business plan to expand the store. One of the two...
SEVEN LAKES, NC
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Cary, North Carolina

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
CARY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
57K+
Followers
60K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy