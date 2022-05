(CBS DETROIT) — In wake of a deadly shooting in Texas on Tuesday, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard offered support to Oxford and surrounding communities. At least 19 children and two adults were killed when a gunman fired into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, about 85 miles west of San Antonio. This comes nearly six months after a shooting at Oxford High School killed four students and injured six others and a teacher on Nov. 30. “I am sure this tragedy in Texas is triggering terrible memories, anxiety and fear in Oxford and our communities. We are here for you...

