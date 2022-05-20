ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

The Focus Program Youth Center in Columbus Holds Grand Opening

thecolumbusceo.com
 6 days ago

There ‘s a new youth center in Columbus and it’s free to the...

thecolumbusceo.com

Comments / 0

thecolumbusceo.com

Major Renovation Plans Revealed, Over $20M Raised - Marks a Transformative New Era for The Columbus Museum

Major changes are on the way for The Columbus Museum as the Chattahoochee Valley’s hub for art and history today announced dramatic renovation plans that will transform both the building and the grounds. The transformation is made possible thanks to generous gifts to the Reimagining The Columbus Museum capital campaign, which has topped $20 million, more than 90 percent of the Campaign’s leadership phase goal.
COLUMBUS, GA
thecolumbusceo.com

Put a Stay at This Columbus, GA Hotel at the Top of Your Summer “To-Do” List

Rooms with river views, fantastic amenities, unbeatable location, and a fabulous rooftop bar are just a few of the many reasons this boutique hotel is a must-stay this summer. Perched on the banks of the Chattahoochee River in the heart of Uptown Columbus, Georgia, sits Hotel Indigo Columbus at Riverfront Place. Since its doors opened in February 2020, locals and travelers alike have raved about this new boutique hotel. Rated Top 3 in Overall Guest Experience by IHG®, it’s only a 90-minute drive from Atlanta, and the Columbus Airport offers a variety of direct flight options, making the city an ideal escape for a relaxing weekend away. See more.
COLUMBUS, GA
thecolumbusceo.com

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Expands Further Throughout Georgia

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network, is pleased to announce its further expansion in the state of Georgia with the addition of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices First Magnolia Realty. This addition marks the brand’s continued growth in the South region and its 33rd franchise company.
GEORGIA STATE

