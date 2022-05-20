Mary Waters on Georgia’s Record Trade Numbers

Georgia is always looking to expand resources for local economic development groups, and that means making sure business prospects and site selectors have access to reliable, updated information on available commercial properties. In true Georgia collaborative fashion, the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) and its utility partners have joined...
With a focus on helping Georgia’s rural communities sustain and grow their economies, Valdosta State University is excited to kick off its inaugural Rural Development Institute. Nine Georgia communities representing Bacon County, Crawford County, Dawson County, Lanier County, Mitchell County, Peach County, Seminole County, Twigs County, and Worth County...
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network, is pleased to announce its further expansion in the state of Georgia with the addition of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices First Magnolia Realty. This addition marks the brand’s continued growth in the South region and its 33rd franchise company.
Is an oyster livestock? What exactly are the potential land-based components of marine oyster farms? Where might these activities be located, and how can communities adjust their land use codes to provide for them?. Those are just a few questions coastal communities face as oyster farming, or oyster mariculture, grows...
Hyundai Motor Group is expected to announce today that Georgia will be home to its new electric vehicle manufacturing plant, further elevating the state’s profile in the rapidly evolving transportation sector. The Hyundai facility would join a list of EV industry wins for Georgia in recent months, including the...
The Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities (WORC) Initiative, managed by the U.S. Department of Labor, provides enhanced training and support activities to dislocated workers, new entrants in the workforce, incumbent workers, and individuals affected by substance use disorder returning to work in the Appalachian* and Delta regions. The U.S. Department...
The Georgia Department of Education is continuing its work to ensure school districts have the cybersecurity infrastructure and resources they need – an essential step to safeguard student data, particularly in a national environment when cybersecurity breaches are on the rise. At its May meeting, the State Board of...
