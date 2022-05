Lake Forest Girls Varsity Soccer took down New Trier 3-0 for the first time since 2009. The team will play St. Viator today for the sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. at Wauconda. While senior Taylor Cekay was queuing the next song on Spotify, the three coaches received a message that Scouts goalie Sarah Constantine was sick and unable to play in the New Trier game.

