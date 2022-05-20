ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Mayor Henderson Announces Small Business Grants

thecolumbusceo.com
 6 days ago

On Tuesday, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson announced a new wave of funding is...

thecolumbusceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecolumbusceo.com

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Expands Further Throughout Georgia

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network, is pleased to announce its further expansion in the state of Georgia with the addition of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices First Magnolia Realty. This addition marks the brand’s continued growth in the South region and its 33rd franchise company.
GEORGIA STATE
thecolumbusceo.com

Put a Stay at This Columbus, GA Hotel at the Top of Your Summer “To-Do” List

Rooms with river views, fantastic amenities, unbeatable location, and a fabulous rooftop bar are just a few of the many reasons this boutique hotel is a must-stay this summer. Perched on the banks of the Chattahoochee River in the heart of Uptown Columbus, Georgia, sits Hotel Indigo Columbus at Riverfront Place. Since its doors opened in February 2020, locals and travelers alike have raved about this new boutique hotel. Rated Top 3 in Overall Guest Experience by IHG®, it’s only a 90-minute drive from Atlanta, and the Columbus Airport offers a variety of direct flight options, making the city an ideal escape for a relaxing weekend away. See more.
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy