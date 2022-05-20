Girls Varsity Softball falls to Hebron 8 – 3

Teagan Brown was 2 for 3, but the Bombers dropped the final regular season game at Lowell by the score of 10-4. The Bombers finish the regular season with a record of 12-11, and travel to Boone Grove to take on Hebron Thursday evening in the first round of sectionals.
Bombers played really well and had all 5 golfers sub 100 at very difficult Purdue’s Kampen Course for the West Lafayette Invitational in a star studded field. Westfield won the tournment shooting a team wide -8 UNDER par, 280!! Bombers shot very respectable 357 and were led by Zach Hillan’s 84. Harrison Odle was next up with 85, Zach Geleott 90, Carter Drone 98 and Ky Risner 99.
Cohen Craig was 2 for 4 and Kelton Hesson was 3 for 4 as the Bombers defeated Tri-County 8-6 Monday evening. The Bombers close out the regular season as they Travel to Lowell Tuesday evening for a 5:00 start.
