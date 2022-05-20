Girls Varsity Softball falls to Hebron 8 – 3

Bombers played really well and had all 5 golfers sub 100 at very difficult Purdue’s Kampen Course for the West Lafayette Invitational in a star studded field. Westfield won the tournment shooting a team wide -8 UNDER par, 280!! Bombers shot very respectable 357 and were led by Zach Hillan’s 84. Harrison Odle was next up with 85, Zach Geleott 90, Carter Drone 98 and Ky Risner 99.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO