Unvaccinated One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson Gets COVID Before Election

It is pretty human to crave the approval of peers and to hope for more of the same, even if unconsciously. But for political parties selling themselves as unifying forces of the middle, broad-based and representative, this way lies atrophy. And death. Courting the applause of extreme media voices is a formula for narrowing a party’s electoral reach. Yet this is where the Liberal Party of Australia has journeyed over its nine years in office. First under Tony Abbott’s ideological zealotry and then through various squalls and culture wars since. After unsuccessful attempts to address climate policy by Malcolm Turnbull and Josh Frydenberg –...

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO