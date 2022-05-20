ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troutdale, OR

Robert Plant announces Portland show on August 27 at Edgefield: How to get tickets

By Amy Havin
EDNPub
EDNPub
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Legendary rock band Led Zeppelin’s lead singer, Robert Plant, will perform at McMenamins Historic Edgefield Manor in Troutdale, Oregon...

eugenedailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
EDNPub

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters visits Portland for ‘This Is Not a Drill’ tour on September 10: Where to get tickets

Roger Waters, lead bass guitarist and vocalist for legendary 60s English rock band Pink Floyd, will be making a stop at the Moda Center as part of his ‘This Is Not a Drill’ North American Tour when he arrives in Portland on Saturday, September 10. Tickets for the concert are now available at a variety of price ranges for the early Fall show, and those start at around only $52-$62 a seat.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Two Delicious Local Eateries Add New Locations

Afuri and Nola Doughnuts are adding new locations. I’ve had the pleasure of trying both! Let’s start with NOLA. The New Orleans inspired bakery is already in Lake Oswego and the Pearl District, and has just recently opened a third location in Beaverton. Not only does the Beaverton shop offer NOLA’s famed classic brioche doughnuts, la’ssants, beignets and spice buns, there are also new breakfast, brunch and midday menus, including frittatas, bananas foster waffles, bread pudding French toast, hand pies, brioche, flatbreads and breadsticks. The Beaverton store will also introduce a beverage program, which features traditional café au lait, beer, wine and cider.
BEAVERTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Oregon State
City
Troutdale, OR
thatoregonlife.com

This Oregon Coast Aerial Challenge Course Features a 40-foot Freefall

This strange wooden structure, resembling a cross between a giant birdhouse and a colossal baby mobile, is High Life Adventure Park’s Aerial Challenge Course, located in Seaside Oregon. The course is part of a trend of elevated obstacle courses meant to test participants’ strength and balance, forcing them to complete a series of athletic challenges, while simulating the fear of falling.
SEASIDE, OR
The Oregonian

Four world-class hydroplanes test their speeds on the Columbia River for Vancouver Washington H1 Exhibition (photos)

Hundreds of spectators gathered along the banks of the Columbia River Friday to watch world class hydroplanes take test runs in the Vancouver Washington H1 Exhibition. The exhibition included four 28-foot-long race boats capable of reaching speeds of nearly 200 miles per hour. The vessels took turns traveling a two-mile oval shaped course from about noon to 3 p.m. The course traveled from just east of the I-5 bridge to the east end of Hayden Island.
VANCOUVER, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Plant
Person
Alison Krauss
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Farmhouse Perfect for a Couple or Family

Relax with the whole family at this peaceful fully furnished farmhouse from 1890 in SW Portland, Oregon. Located on a private fully fenced-in lush half acre. Fruit trees and berry bushes. Located in quiet Ashcreek. 3 minute drive to Multnomah Village with a lot of options for boutique shops and great restaurants. 15 minutes to Nike headquarters in Beaverton, 15 minutes to downtown, the zoo, or across the river to N & SE Portland. 25-30 minutes from the airport. Off street parking (with gated driveway). Lawn maintenance is included / will be taken care of.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Man Killed In SE Portland Shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who was shot in Southeast Portland on Sunday afternoon died at the hospital in the city’s 38th homicide of the year. Police were called to Southeast 99th and Ramona Street around 2:45pm. The man was taken to a fire station by a private party and transported by ambulance to the hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band
KXL

60 Bullets Spent In NE Portland, Shooter Arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was arrested after police say he fired dozen of bullets in Northeast Portland, climbed into the driver’s seat of a stolen vehicle and sped off from officers early Tuesday morning. Officers at North Precinct heard bullets whizzing past their building around 2:00 and...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
EDNPub

Corvallis holds a hidden gem in Dacha Wines

A Burgundy-trained winemaker is turning Willamette and Umpqua Valley fruit into beautiful wines behind a U-Haul facility in Corvallis. Isabel Newlin is the winemaker, and her Dacha Wines project is impossible to resist.
CORVALLIS, OR
EDNPub

EDNPub

Eugene, OR
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.

 http://eugenedailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy