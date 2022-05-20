Robert Plant announces Portland show on August 27 at Edgefield: How to get tickets
Legendary rock band Led Zeppelin’s lead singer, Robert Plant, will perform at McMenamins Historic Edgefield Manor in Troutdale, Oregon...eugenedailynews.com
Legendary rock band Led Zeppelin’s lead singer, Robert Plant, will perform at McMenamins Historic Edgefield Manor in Troutdale, Oregon...eugenedailynews.com
Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.http://eugenedailynews.com
Comments / 0