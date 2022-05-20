Robert Plant announces Portland show on August 27 at Edgefield: How to get tickets

Afuri and Nola Doughnuts are adding new locations. I’ve had the pleasure of trying both! Let’s start with NOLA. The New Orleans inspired bakery is already in Lake Oswego and the Pearl District, and has just recently opened a third location in Beaverton. Not only does the Beaverton shop offer NOLA’s famed classic brioche doughnuts, la’ssants, beignets and spice buns, there are also new breakfast, brunch and midday menus, including frittatas, bananas foster waffles, bread pudding French toast, hand pies, brioche, flatbreads and breadsticks. The Beaverton store will also introduce a beverage program, which features traditional café au lait, beer, wine and cider.

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO