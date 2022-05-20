Lightning Strike In Battlefield Shocks Teenager

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Late Saturday night just after 10:30 p.m. reports of a structure fire on CL-192 just north of Hyacinth alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Mutual aid agencies included: Oronogo Fire, Carterville Fire and Duenweg Fire. On...
(KTTS News) — Greene County deputies arrested a man after a high speed pursuit that crossed into Polk and St Clair counties. KY3 says the chase began late Monday morning in Springfield and continued before ending near Collins. Troopers laid spikes down in Polk County in an attempt to...
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning reports of a pickup crash in the Sarcoxie area on Tiger Road, south of Beech Road, alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy Ambulance and Newton County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. GOOGLE MAPS LOCATION OF CRASH LOCATION, TIGER ROAD, SOUTH OF BEECH. On the...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man for the deaths of a mother and her daughter in Camden County. Steven Endsley received two life sentences for the stabbing deaths of Danielle Smith and Theresa Jackson in the summer of 2016. The judge added another 47 years for other charges.
WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Police Dept release details in the death investigation of a student. Webb City Schools confirmed earlier this week in a statement, the student was discovered and they, “responded by contacting local authorities, emergency personnel.”. Chief Don Melton of the Webb City...
A Houston man was arrested early Monday on three charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Micheel L. Frampton, 59, is charged on a felony Texas County warrant — DWI drugs, as well as careless and imprudent driving and having no insurance. He was taken to the Texas County...
(KTTS News) — A woman from Ozark charged with causing the crash that killed a Drury University student has appeared in Greene County court. KY3 says Marjorie Dewitt, 55, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of Mercedes Luna. Authorities say...
MARSHALL, Ark. (KY3) - A woman from Crane, Mo., died in a rollover crash in northern Arkansas. Norma Stout, 78, died in the crash. The crash happened Friday on U.S. 65 in Searcy County. Investigators say a pickup veered out of control, hitting a power pole. The impact flipped the truck.
A Hickory County man accused in a deadly Lake Ozark shooting during what investigators say was a motorcycle club brawl has been arrested after failing to appear in court.
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 7:45 a.m. on Friday morning a semi truck hauling a trailer with salvage materials overturned on the west bound ramp to I-44 from MO-43. Joplin Police responded to secure the area. The ramp is currently closed as M&M Wrecker work to clear the debris and upright the trailer.
A southeast Missouri man suffers serious injuries in a Pulaski County crash involving his Volkswagon Beetle and three semis. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Colenan Kirn, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was driving on I-44 near St. Robert, late Friday morning, when he was rear-ended by a semi. The patrol reports the impact forced Kirn’s car into the rear of a second semi, while the first semi continued on, striking the towed unit of a third semi.
JOPLIN, Mo. — Detectives of the Joplin Police Dept have compiled security video of the suspect vehicle involved in the S Connor shooting on Monday. Information reveals a “black Ford Taurus SHO (Super High Output) with distinctive wheels and exhaust system,” Capt Will Davis states in a release of information.
KTTS Rick’s Rescue Buddies is presented by our good friends at Foreman Mechanical Heating & Air. The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is excited to introduce you to another wonderful dog named Blair. Blair is a 3-year-old, Pitbull-mix. She is an incredibly happy and healthy young lady. she absolutely...
NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - A man riding a lawnmower suffered serious injuries after being struck by an SUV near Shell Knob. Troopers say the crash happened at State Highway 39 on Friday around 6 p.m. Investigators say the impact of the collision threw the man from the lawnmower.
A Missouri mom was an unwitting participant in a police chase in August 2021 when her son attempted to evade St. Francois County sheriff's deputies. Her son, facing trial for fleeing police and a slew of other charges, faces arrest again because authorities do not believe he will appear in court.
DIXON, Mo. – A Pulaski County man was sentenced to life in prison today on the charge of second-degree murder in the death of Mark Ethington. In late March, Brandon Veasman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Mark Ethington, whose body was found on MM Highway north of Dixon in September. Ethington […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman was hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Camden County on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened just before 2:10 p.m. on Westwood Drive at Dry Ridge Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by William F. Baur, 47, of Camdenton, hit an embankment after
