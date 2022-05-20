Lightning Strike In Battlefield Shocks Teenager

A southeast Missouri man suffers serious injuries in a Pulaski County crash involving his Volkswagon Beetle and three semis. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Colenan Kirn, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was driving on I-44 near St. Robert, late Friday morning, when he was rear-ended by a semi. The patrol reports the impact forced Kirn’s car into the rear of a second semi, while the first semi continued on, striking the towed unit of a third semi.

4 DAYS AGO