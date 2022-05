Emerging High-Intensity Interval Training Concept Signs Deal to Bring Studios to Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando and Tampa. May 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // WOODBURY, M.N. - Basecamp Fitness, an emerging fitness franchise concept, announced today the signing of a 20-unit franchise development agreement to accelerate its national expansion, bringing studios to multiple Florida markets. Part of Self Esteem Brands’ portfolio of health and wellness brands, Basecamp Fitness has partnered with long-time Anytime Fitness franchisees Austin Wright of 8th Wonder Equity, and Bobby Hines and Josh Bailey of Wellness Acquisition Group to lead development in Florida, bringing new studios to the Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando and Tampa markets.

