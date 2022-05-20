'Automatically Suspended': Another Texas School Prank Gets 'Out Of Hand'

Photo: Getty Images

Another Texas high school prank has gone way too far, causing damage and massive cleanup efforts. KSAT reported that a prank at New Braunfels High School on Wednesday turned into a disaster after students left behind a "huge mess."

One senior student, Liberty Ruhl , told KSAT, "They basically said anyone who came last night is automatically being suspended."

Photos were circulating showing toilet paper hanging from the ceiling. One student said he witnessed people throwing meat and eggs against the walls.

Senior Hank Boatright said, "Most of the kids were innocent, and they didn’t want any part in that. It was probably about 10 or 15."

A screenshot from an NBPD email was posted to social media, listing other damages that happened at the school. Among those damages were broken locks, clogged drains, holes in the walls, stolen trophies, and flooding from water fountains with tied-down handles.

An NBPD statement said that they arrived at the school to find "a large number of people committing acts of criminal mischief."

Some of the senior students are still questioning whether or not they will be able to walk for graduation.