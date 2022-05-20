ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Police capture Marion County murder suspect mistakenly released from jail

By Ashley Fowler
WISH-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An inmate charged with murder is back in police custody after a mistake led to his release from the Marion County...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

IMPD asking for public’s help after child shot near Tarkington Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help after a boy was shot Tuesday night near Tarkington Park on the city’s near north side. Just before 11 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 3900 block of North Illinois Street, less than 500 feet away from the park, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Family, friends worry about mother, daughter last seen days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends are concerned about the well-being of a 43-year-old mother and her 11-year-old daughter, police say. Erica N. Rios and her child, Angel Holmes, were last seen Friday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says in a statement issued Tuesday night. Rios’ car was last seen traveling west on I-70 near State Road 39 in Hendricks County on Saturday. Angel is believed to be with Erica her mother.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Two lanes blocked on SB I-65 in Boone County following crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Travelers who rely on southbound I-65 near I-865 in Boone County will need to find a different route after a crash closed two lanes Tuesday morning. The right and middle travel lanes at mile marker 129.8, right before the I-865 split, are expected to...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Marion County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IN
WISH-TV

Man hit, killed while crossing street on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed while crossing the street Tuesday night on the city’s near east side. Officers responded to a crash at East 38th and North Gale Streets at around 10:30 p.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. Police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

In 2021, Indiana reported 3 active shooting incidents

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A FBI report released Monday on the details of 2021 active shooting incidents in the U.S. and three of them happened in Indiana. Two of the incidents in Indianapolis and one in Kendallville. The FedEx shooting was mentioned as one of the five shootings that matched...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Number of reported homicides down from 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows that the city has seen fewer homicides this year compared to the same time period in 2021. IMPD shared the latest homicide numbers on Monday. The newly-released data shows 83 homicides in Indianapolis so far this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#County Jail#Police#Violent Crime#News 8
WISH-TV

Stretch on Cumberland Road is set to close in June

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Beginning June 6, Cumberland Road between 96th and 106th streets will be closed to all through traffic for a large pipe replacement. The estimated project completion is set to end June 10. Local traffic will still continue to have access to their homes north and...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Portion of Shelby Street to close Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works expects to begin a $2.1 million resurfacing project. According to IDPW, the construction will take place on Shelby Street between Southeastern Avenue and Prospect Street. The first phase will consist of Shelby Street closing between Southeastern Avenue and Bates Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

Elwood residents recommended to boil water before use

ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Elwood Water Department announced a water leak that has reduced pressure in some areas of the water system. They recommend that all cooking and drinking water should be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before using. Residents should keep doing so until...
ELWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Lawrence North High School freshman dies at track practice

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Lawrence North High School freshman died unexpectedly during track and field practice Monday afternoon, the school district says. In a statement, the district expressed “deepest sympathies” “in this time of sadness and grief” to those who knew the 15-year-old. The district...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

6-story project planned for downtown Carmel bothers neighbor

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Charlie Demler says he is the most impacted by a $133 million project planned in Carmel. “I’m screwed, to put it bluntly. I’m screwed,” Demler said. He has lived on Emerson Road in Carmel since 1980. He says the $133 million project...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Home of late Indianapolis philanthropist Harrison Eiteljorg for sale

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH)– The historic property once owned by Indianapolis businessman and philanthropist Harrison Eiteljorg is for sale. The four acre property, located at 9950 Spring Mill Road in Carmel, includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a sunroom overlooking an in-ground pool. The Eiteljorg home has much history, including original carvings on multiple fireplaces.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Nonprofit donate 1,000 ounces of milk to Indiana Milk Bank

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For months, shelves have been empty, shipments delayed, and parents are still scrambling to feed their babies. That’s why Indianapolis-based nonprofit CareSource, is donating $4,500 to The Milk Bank to help increase Hoosier access to donor milk. News 8 spoke with Dr. Cameual Wright, vice...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

LGBTQ rights groups threaten legal action ahead of potential transgender sports bill override

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The ACLU of Indiana on Monday again said it would waste no time taking the state to court if lawmakers override a gubernatorial veto on Tuesday. Lawmakers in March sent Gov. Eric Holcomb HB 1041, which would prohibit transgender girls from taking part in girls’ sports at any K-12 school. The bill’s supporters contend transgender girls have unfair advantages over non-transgender girls. At least 16 states have already enacted similar legislation, with lawmakers in Utah and Kentucky overriding gubernatorial vetoes to do so. Holcomb vetoed the bill, citing the threat of litigation, the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s existing policy governing the participation of transgender student athletes and a near-total lack of instances where transgender girls tried to join girls’ sports teams. According to the IHSAA, since officials adopted their current policy, one transgender girl applied for a waiver but withdrew her application before IHSAA officials could ask for more information.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

See the cars and drivers of the 2022 Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thirty-three drivers will attempt to make history at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. Here’s a look at the cars and drivers of the 2022 Indianapolis 500. Row 1. Row 2. Row 3. Row 4. Row 5. Row 6. Row 7. Row 8. Row 9. Row...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy