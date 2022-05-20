ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

COVID-19 booster shot now available to young Hoosiers

By Amani Gates
WISH-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers aged 5-11 can now receive the booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. After this weeks authorization from the U.S....

www.wishtv.com

WISH-TV

Indiana reports 6,769 new COVID cases, 6 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays. The...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

CDC recommends one-third of Americans mask up again

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For months, Americans have enjoyed the freedom of a fabric-free face. Now, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is changing its tune and urging one-third of the population to mask up once again. News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana looks to capitalize on rise of remote workers

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — An Indiana nonprofit hopes to help the state capitalize on the work-from-home boom. More than a third of last year’s college graduates took work-from-home jobs as their first gigs. A majority of those said they accepted less pay to be able to work remotely. MakeMyMove...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

CDC: Salmonella outbreak linked to Jif peanut butter spans 12 states

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least 14 people in a dozen states have reported falling ill after eating Jif brand peanut butter products that may be contaminated with salmonella, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. None of the illnesses were reported in Indiana. The CDC believes the...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

IMPD: Number of reported homicides down from 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows that the city has seen fewer homicides this year compared to the same time period in 2021. IMPD shared the latest homicide numbers on Monday. The newly-released data shows 83 homicides in Indianapolis so far this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

GetGo recalls apple slices with peanut butter dip sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A recall of Jif peanut butter has led to another recall. Giant Eagle, which operates GetGo convenience stores at some Indiana gas stations, has recalled apple slices with peanut butter dip. They were sold in Indiana as well as Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The peanut butter dip is a part of J.M. Smucker’s Jif recall.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

In 2021, Indiana reported 3 active shooting incidents

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A FBI report released Monday on the details of 2021 active shooting incidents in the U.S. and three of them happened in Indiana. Two of the incidents in Indianapolis and one in Kendallville. The FedEx shooting was mentioned as one of the five shootings that matched...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana lawmakers override veto; transgender athlete bill to become law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Republican-dominated Indiana House voted Tuesday to override the GOP governor’s veto of a bill banning transgender females from competing in girls school sports, setting up a Senate vote that would have Indiana join more than a dozen other states adopting similar laws in the past two years.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana teachers’ association names Minority Educator of the Year

INDIDANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana educator has taken home a major honor. Anthony Dean is the Indiana State Teachers Association Minority Educator of the Year. He is a special education teacher at Greenbrier Elementary. His colleagues nominated him for the recognition because of the work he puts in every day to inspire the students and his co-workers.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Stellantis announces $2.5B electric-vehicle battery plant in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers were joined by the executives from Stellantis and Samsung SDI Tuesday in Kokomo to announce a new investment. Stellantis and Samsung SDI are investing $2.5 billion to build an electric-vehicle battery manufacturing facility, which will be...
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

‘All INdiana Politics’: Inflation and the soaring price of gas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On the latest “All INdiana Politics,” a U.S. representative from Indiana, plus two members of the state’s main political parties, discuss the record-high price for a gallon of gas. Also, a former Indianapolis mayor says state lawmakers’ plans to overturn a veto of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

LGBTQ rights groups threaten legal action ahead of potential transgender sports bill override

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The ACLU of Indiana on Monday again said it would waste no time taking the state to court if lawmakers override a gubernatorial veto on Tuesday. Lawmakers in March sent Gov. Eric Holcomb HB 1041, which would prohibit transgender girls from taking part in girls’ sports at any K-12 school. The bill’s supporters contend transgender girls have unfair advantages over non-transgender girls. At least 16 states have already enacted similar legislation, with lawmakers in Utah and Kentucky overriding gubernatorial vetoes to do so. Holcomb vetoed the bill, citing the threat of litigation, the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s existing policy governing the participation of transgender student athletes and a near-total lack of instances where transgender girls tried to join girls’ sports teams. According to the IHSAA, since officials adopted their current policy, one transgender girl applied for a waiver but withdrew her application before IHSAA officials could ask for more information.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Owned Father’s Day Gift Guide

Father’s Day will be here before you know it and Indiana Owned is here to help you find the perfect gift! The Indiana Owned Father’s Day Gift Guide only features products from Indiana-owned companies, so you know you’re supporting local with each purchase! Looking for something to send? Ship gifts anywhere you need through their partner Indiana Gifts!
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Texas governor: 15 killed in school shooting; gunman dead

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing 14 children, one teacher and injuring others, Gov. Greg Abbott said, and the gunman was dead. It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the shocking attack at Sandy Hook...
UVALDE, TX
WISH-TV

Recap of tornadoes on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was an active weather pattern this past weekend, and a few tornadoes have been confirmed from Saturday’s severe weather. Pictured below is a radar image from Saturday evening showing that squall line passing to the south of Indianapolis. At the time of this loop all over these counties on this graphic were under a severe thunderstorm watch. The first tornado warning was issued at 4:02 PM EDT for Shelby, and Rush county.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King. Gov. Holcomb: State economy “humming like an IndyCar engine”. Governor Eric Holcomb says the state’s economy is “humming like an IndyCar engine” thanks to global market interest in advanced manufacturing.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Blue Star Salute honoring the price of freedom

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Battleship Memorial Park was the perfect backdrop for Armed Services Day. “This is like Mardi Gras… Mardi Gras in red, white, and blue… That’s what this is,” said Cynthia House, Veteran. Runners — lacing up early — to pay tribute to...
MOBILE, AL
WISH-TV

Beautiful Tuesday, active weather back by Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a cool and breezy start to the final full week of May, and we will work in a marvelous Tuesday! However, rain and storm chances are set to quickly return by midweek. Monday night: You will want to have the jacket handy if you...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

