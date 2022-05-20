ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

DNREC crews begin to repair storm damage

By Ron MacArthur
Cape Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving recently completed beach nourishment projects in five Delaware Bay beach communities, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has begun the next phase of restoring parts of Delaware’s coastline, including the beaches that experienced widespread erosion and damage from a May 8 nor’easter. “Our...

Cape Gazette

State of Emergency ends for barge fire

Gov. John Carney terminated the limited State of Emergency in Kent County May 25 two days after enacting it because of a barge fire in the Delaware Bay. “First responders fought the fires and successfully kept our community and our environment safe,” Carney said. “We are terminating the local State of Emergency put in place to support their response efforts. Thank you to all of the parties involved in this emergency, including our partners in the Fire Department of New York.”
KENT COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Commercial project approved along Route 24

V&M LLC of Rehoboth Beach has been granted a conditional use to construct a 5,000-square-foot convenience store with 10 fuel pumps, and a three-story, 12,000-square-foot office building on a three-acre parcel on the southwestern corner of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road between Lewes and Rehoboth Beach. At its May...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

35867 S CANAL ST-BAY CITY-MILLSBORO

Welcome to 35867 South Canal Street, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Come inside this beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath manufactured home located in an ideal spot for all the water lovers! Step right outside and see the canal that leads into the Rehoboth Bay. A great location for boaters, fisherman and beach lovers! Just a short drive to the Delaware and Maryland Beaches. Bay City offers many recreational options including Tennis and basketball Courts, a private beach, boat slips, boat ramp and marina. Not to mention a community playground for the kids! Walk inside this beautiful home to a sunroom that looks directly down the canal and has a water view from 3 sides of the house! Sip your morning coffee on the deck and watch a beautiful sunrise reflecting off of the canal. Walk in the house and see this beautiful open concept with new floors and an updated kitchen. Admire the beautiful hand painted mural of the Rehoboth Bay from the same artist that painted the Kraken mural on Dogfish Head in downtown Rehoboth Beach. Just updated in 2020 the kitchen makes you just want to make a gourmet dinner or snack. This gourmet kitchen has new floors, cabinets, countertops and appliances that even if you don't cook you will feel like you will want to, and the coffee bar will keep you going all day long for all your beach and water activities! And speaking of water activities the yard is a very large sized to bring your boats and jet skis to be stored. The master bedroom is a beautiful space with new floors just replaced in 2022 and equipped with a view of another canal and wetlands from the window! This home also comes with two other bedrooms perfect for kids, guests or other family members. This house gives you the perfect bay living feel, walk in and feel right at home! Schedule your showing today! You won't want to miss this beautiful home!
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

DNREC announces two new names for leadership roles

Secretary Shawn M. Garvin announced changes May 17 to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s leadership structure, selecting Steven Smailer as new director of DNREC’s Division of Water and naming Kim Siegel as chief of staff within DNREC’s Office of the Secretary. Smailer succeeds...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Beach day at Cape Henlopen State Park

If this past weekend’s weather is any indication, summer temperatures have finally arrived in the Cape Region. A hot and humid weekend means locals and visitors flock to the beach. In this image taken in the 1960s, the sand-covered main parking lot at Cape Henlopen State Park has plenty of spaces left for beachgoers. Cape Henlopen State Park was established in 1964 after the U.S. Department of Defense declared 543 acres as surplus property. The park now contains nearly 5,200 acres. Fort Miles operated until 1992, including facilities like the large communications array in the top right of the image.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex council approves updated building code

Sussex County Council has approved an updated 2021 International Building Code, but without a requirement for residential sprinklers. Council President Mike Vincent, a lifetime member of the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, said residential sprinklers are still on the table. “There is a lot of information we need to gather about cost,” he said. “There are a lot of questions out there, and we can amend the ordinance at any point. We need to get facts and not opinions. This is not a dead issue.”
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Buoys needed at Lewes Beach

The following letter was sent to Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. Firstly, congratulations on your new position. Our community is fortunate to have elected someone who has experience and will transition smoothly as a result. The purpose of this letter is...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 5/22/22

The Cape Henlopen school board will meet at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 26, at Milton Elementary School. Members will possibly take action on several board policies, the new middle school bid results, major capital project change orders and the 2022 fiscal year market pressure local match. Full agenda and Zoom link to the meeting are available at capehenlopenschools.com.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

First SCAOR Affiliate Sponsored Event of 2022 a Great Success!

The first SCAOR Affiliate Sponsored event of 2022, held on Thursday, May 19th at the beautiful Heritage Shores Sugar Beet Market in Bridgeville, Delaware, was a great success. Located at 1 Heritage Shores Circle in Bridgeville, Heritage Shores is a 55+ Active Lifestyle Community. By day, Sugar Beet hosts the Golf Shop of the 18 Hole Championship Golf Course located adjacent to the venue. As the sun sets on the golf course, Sugar Beet transforms into an event venue in the evenings providing a relaxed and rustic setting for any type of special event.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Arena’s Pub now open off Route 1 Rehoboth, near Route 24

Just in time for the start of the summer season, the family of Arena’s restaurants has expanded with its newest member – Arena’s Pub. Found off the southbound side of Route 1 in the Harbor Square shopping center near the intersection of Route 24, the new restaurant is located in the space that used to be Pickled Pig Pub.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Coral Lakes application sent back to Sussex P&Z

The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission will have to review the record on the Coral Lakes subdivision and render another decision. With a 3-2 vote following an appeal hearing at its May 24 meeting, council remanded the application back to the commission with a deadline of Aug. 31. Another public hearing will not be scheduled and the commission will have to reconsider material already in the public record.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Friendly’s appears to be reopening near Rehoboth

It appears Friendly’s on Route 1 near Rehoboth is now hiring – and this time it’s for real. The local restaurant of the nationwide chain closed its doors in July 2021 without any explanation. “Now Hiring” was still on its sign board facing Route 1 when it closed. There have been construction vehicles on site for weeks now and the dining room is under construction. The person inside the restaurant May 19 said he was not the person to speak with on the details about the restaurant.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes residents discuss proposed subdivision code

Development in Lewes can be a polarizing issue, and controversy surrounding new subdivisions has highlighted the universal need for clarity and a desire to almost entirely replace the city’s code regarding subdivisions and land development. Members of the public were given a chance to voice their concerns on a draft crafted by a subcommittee of the planning commission at a public hearing May 10. Definitions and questions about the preservation of history highlighted concerns.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

UD has blueprint for clean electricity

Diann Corsnitz wrote a letter to the editor April 29, asking why Delaware does not seem to have offshore wind rights when Maryland does. On April 19, the Cape Gazette published an article by Chris Flood describing a University of Delaware study on how to execute plans for a new wind farm off our coast. These two items are like cousins, as they speak to a similar issue.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Debate continues over Sussex rental program

The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission did not take action on an amended rental program ordinance during its May 12 meeting. Instead, the commission voted to leave the record open to get more input on the program from county staff regarding the size of parcels within designated growth areas where the ordinance would be in effect.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth extends private property outdoor dining past June 1

Facing a June 1 expiration date of COVID-related policies for outdoor dining rules on private property, Rehoboth Beach commissioners voted unanimously in favor of extending those policies through Nov. 1. During a May 20 meeting, Mayor Stan Mills began the discussion by laying out the options before commissioners – do...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

History Lives on at Fort Miles

The years I spent in the U.S. Air Force were some of the best – and most interesting – of my life. They also built experiences that help me connect with so many folks who are moving to Delaware following careers in the military. I think most of us follow current events like those taking place in Ukraine and other areas where there are conflicts with a special eye based on what we learned, and especially deep pride in our NATO forces and in all Americans who serve in dangerous places worldwide.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Delaware Journalism Collaborative launches to address community polarization

The Local Journalism Initiative of Delaware recently announced the launch of its new Delaware Journalism Collaborative, a statewide partnership of local news organizations and community groups that are committed to working together to improve access to high-quality local news and information. For its first two years, the collaborative will focus...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Community Briefs 5/27/22

The May Lunch with a Purpose, benefiting Village Volunteers, was held at Baywood May 4. Attendees came to celebrate this important organization which is a completely volunteer effort extending services to older adults who wish to live independently in their own homes as long as they can and avoid isolation. Village Volunteers serves areas of Lewes, Milton and Rehoboth Beach. Funds and donations raised during the luncheon are used to help identify older adults in need of support. Lunch with a Purpose events are held from September through May, each month supporting a unique organization. As this season concludes, organizers extend great thanks to all who have participated. For details, go to Lunch with a Purpose/Coastal Delaware on Facebook.
LEWES, DE

