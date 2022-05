The North Loop, Mill District and Northeast are filled with wonderful restaurants, small businesses, architecture and parks. But the most amazing resource are the interesting people who live in our communities. I’ve met people who, in addition to their careers, pursue interests and develop skills that take them to the expert level. Meet Jeff Burrows – medical device engineer and executive prior to retirement. The North Loop resident recently acquired his Wine and Spirits Education Trust (WSET) certification – and is a bona fide wine expert! We talked to Jeff about the certification and his interest in the program.

