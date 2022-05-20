Apple's AR, VR Headset: Report Says It Could Be Coming Soon

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Fortnite is back on iOS, but it's not through the App Store. In 2020, Epic Games updated Fortnite to feature in-app payments that went directly to the video game developer, bypassing Apple's strict rules on in-app payments and commissions. Apple didn't take too kindly to this violation of its guidelines, and so it permanently banned the popular multiplayer shooting game from the App Store. And to this day, the game is still not available for download in that way and it could be years before it returns to the App Store, but there is another way to play Fortnite on your iPhone or iPad.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO