Macy’s Line Designed for Black Sororities Projected To Hit $10m in Sales

By Shine My Crown Staff
 5 days ago
Macy’s recently teamed up with the Kasper Group to design a clothing line specifically aimed at Black sororities.

The idea was first pitched to the megastore by WyQuasia King-Thomas, a director and buyer of day dresses. Thomas is also a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. According to Bloomberg, the line is expected to hit $10 million in sales this year.

The Divine Nine sororities include the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority.

Macy’s has been making an effort to become a more racially organization and offer more brands and clothing lines from Black designers.

“We come in a variety of shape, sizes, curves and I understand the challenges we face when shopping,” King-Thomas told the publication. “I know the need and the importance of this dress collection.”

The new collection will be available in 200 of Macy’s 500 total locations.

Macy’s is not the only major fashion brand to partner with HBCUs.

In March, Ralph Laurenteamed up with Atlanta’s Spelman College, a historically Black college and university (HBCU), on its forthcoming collegiate-inspired collection.

Atlanta HBCU, Morehouse College, was also a part of the history-making project. The campaign features an all-Black crew—led by London-born fashion photographer Nadine Ijewere, who brought the campaign to life through her world-renowned lens.

“This collection expresses the spirited history, deep sense of community and legacy of timeless dressing at historically Black colleges and universities,” said Ralph Lauren, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of Ralph Lauren Corporation.

“It’s so much more than a portrayal of a collegiate design sensibility. It’s about sharing a more complete and authentic portrait of American style and of the American dream – ensuring stories of Black life and experiences are embedded in the inspiration and aspiration of our brand.”

Adriane Mack
5d ago

I'm not in a sorority. I can t imagine my friends, colleagues or family who are would wear that. Not to mention Macy's isn't black owned. When they make 10M off of the soros...what will they do with the money?🤔🤔🤔

THE CHAMP IS HERE...
4d ago

How about HBCU gear. Sound a little sensitive. It' should be all here we go separating each other. You wonder why folks can't get along. You can't be like the establishment. You have to be equally, morally and ethical right. Have integrity and be a trend setter. Cmon America, they are laughing at us. Get it right, I've seen blck ops all my life. The foreign nations are ready too try us again because of no morales or integrity.

Barbara Swinehart
4d ago

can we have a line for white woman now? or any other group you can think of?

