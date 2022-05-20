ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avery County, NC

Air Quality Alert issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Graham by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 19:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chatham, Davidson, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chatham; Davidson; Montgomery; Moore; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Moore County in central North Carolina Davidson County in central North Carolina Eastern Montgomery County in central North Carolina Randolph County in central North Carolina Western Chatham County in central North Carolina * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 226 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles southeast of High Rock Lake to 7 miles east of Badin Lake to 10 miles south of Troy, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include High Point, Asheboro, Lexington, Randleman, Siler City, North Carolina Zoo, Thomasville, Biscoe, Goldston and Seagrove. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Davidson, Montgomery, Randolph, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Davidson; Montgomery; Randolph; Stanly A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DAVIDSON...NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH AND NORTHEASTERN STANLY COUNTIES At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Plyler, or near Albemarle, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Badin Lake around 220 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Newsom, Pinehaven Marina, Eldorado, Badin and Fish Tales Marina. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC

