United Way of the Coastal Empire presented the Craig Harney Spirit of Philanthropy Awards during the 2022 Annual Meeting at the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort. These awards, named in honor and memory of WTOC’s Craig Harney, were among many causes for celebration at the Annual Meeting saluting Giving, Advocating, and Volunteering. Through his talent, passion, and desire to help others, Harney embodied the mission of United Way throughout his life and moved people to care.

