Georgia State

Georgia Department of Education Selects ClassWallet for COVID-19 Funding Programs

By Staff Report
 6 days ago

The Georgia Department of Education has selected ClassWallet's digital wallet and accounts payable technology to track, report and facilitate distribution of $112 million in federal and...

GaDOE Again Expands Cybersecurity Resources for School Districts

The Georgia Department of Education is continuing its work to ensure school districts have the cybersecurity infrastructure and resources they need – an essential step to safeguard student data, particularly in a national environment when cybersecurity breaches are on the rise. At its May meeting, the State Board of...
GEORGIA STATE
Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities (WORC)

The Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities (WORC) Initiative, managed by the U.S. Department of Labor, provides enhanced training and support activities to dislocated workers, new entrants in the workforce, incumbent workers, and individuals affected by substance use disorder returning to work in the Appalachian* and Delta regions. The U.S. Department...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Power Welcomes Hyundai Motor Group to Coastal Georgia

Georgia Power today joined with Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Economic Development to celebrate the decision by Hyundai Motor Group to open its first fully dedicated electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing facility in the State of Georgia. The new state-of-the-art U.S. smart factory will be located at the more than 2,900-acre Bryan County Megasite, representing a $5.54 billion investment by Hyundai Motor Group, with non-affiliated Hyundai suppliers expected to invest approximately another $1 billion in the project, delivering approximately 8,100 new jobs to Georgia's coastal region.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Election Results in the 2022 Georgia Primaries

Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's primary election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races including U.S. Senate and governor. Tuesday’s contests could ultimately determine how competitive the general election will be this fall, when control of Congress and key elections posts are up for grabs.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Food Truck Vendors to Pay Fewer Fees in 2023

Some Georgia food truck owners worry about the high cost of fees and permits they need to operate statewide. Currently, vendors must pay for permits for every county they set up in, and that's a problem for food truck owners who travel to festivals and other events across the state. See more.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia: EV Capital?

Hyundai Motor Group is expected to announce today that Georgia will be home to its new electric vehicle manufacturing plant, further elevating the state’s profile in the rapidly evolving transportation sector. The Hyundai facility would join a list of EV industry wins for Georgia in recent months, including the...
GEORGIA STATE

