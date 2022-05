This summer, visitors to the UW-Madison Lakeshore Nature Preserve will notice some trees being cut down along trails. These are dead and dying ash trees, both large and small, that have been infested with the invasive emerald ash borer (EAB). In most locations, the dead and dying trees will fall apart and be utilized by wildlife before decomposing and contributing to the rich microcosm of life within the soil.

