Police investigating Patrick Vieira incident after Crystal Palace boss kicked Everton who abused him in pitch invasion

POLICE are investigating after Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira KICKED an Everton fan who abused him during a pitch invasion.

Merseyside cops say the incident is "ongoing" but that no formal complaint has been received after the Eagles manager was involved in an altercation following last night's 3-2 defeat to the Toffees at Goodison Park.

And Vieira now faces a three-game ban for "violent conduct" after the FA launched their own investigation.

Meanwhile, players' chiefs have demanded urgent action to stop pitch invasions.

And the FA released a statement admitting they are "very concerned about the rise in anti-social behaviour from fans."

Everton fans flooded the field as they celebrated retaining their top flight status following a stunning comeback from 2-0 down.

But things soon turned ugly as Vieira was confronted while trying to exit the pitch.

As he tried to leave, Vieira could be seen clashing with a fan.

The supporter held his middle finger right in Vieira's face as he filmed the Arsenal legend with his other hand.

The actual video from the phone later circulated on social media, and the man was heard screaming at Vieira: "Suck on that you muppet! Get in! F*** off!"

At that point Vieira turned, before allegedly grabbing the man's arm and kicking him to the floor.

Another pitch invader then came along before shoving Vieira, who then appeared to square up to him.

However, before it could go any further, other supporters separated them and Vieira walked away.

A statement from Merseyside Police said: "We are working with Everton FC to gather all available CCTV footage and are speaking to witnesses.

"No formal complaint has been received and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

Meanwhile, the FA have launched an investigation into the incident.

Vieira’s reactions could see him in the FA doghouse with a potential three-game ban for “violent conduct”.

It is expected, though, that the former Arsenal midfielder is more likely to receive a warning with an acceptance that he was legitimately on the pitch - unlike those around him - and was acting in self-defence.

Wembley beaks have also demanded explanations from Everton over the TWO pitch invasions at the end of the win that ensured they will stay in the top flight for a 69th straight season.

The probe into Everton is more likely to result in a heavy fine, although a partial or full ground closure is not off limits if a disciplinary commission is set up after the initial investigation.

FA CONDEMN TROUBLE

And the FA released a statement on Friday afternoon condemning pitch-invading troublemakers, saying: "We are very concerned about the rise in anti-social behaviour from fans as we reach the end of the season.

"Football stadiums should always be a safe and enjoyable space for everyone, and these incidents are completely unacceptable and have no place in our game.

"It is illegal to enter the pitch area in any stadium and these actions are putting players, fans and people who run the game at great risk.

"This simply cannot continue and we can confirm that we are investigating all of the incidences.

"Clubs play a vital role in addressing this issue and they need to prevent pitch invasions from occurring, as well as taking their own action against those that break the rules and the law.

"The FA will be seeking to do all that it can to work with clubs as well as addressing the issues from a disciplinary perspective.

"We are also reviewing our regulations to help stamp this behaviour out and to ensure the safety of everyone inside a stadium."

Elsewhere, the PFA has stepped in to urge significant steps by the game’s authorities now to prevent serious injury.

In a statement, the players’ union said: “Since the return from lockdown, police data shows that incidents of fan disorder have been on the increase, and this has coincided with a rise of assaults on players by fans.

“While the broader issue of increased fan disorder requires a coordinated and long-term strategy, the clubs, leagues and police need to put their immediate focus on stopping large scale pitch invasions.”

The PFA added: “Encroachment on the field of play is against the law.

“While the majority of fans may be celebrating, it is clear that for a minority, this behaviour becomes toxic, aggressive and dangerous.

“This scenario has resulted in an unsafe environment for players and club staff.

“People are at risk of being seriously hurt or worse.

“The football authorities need to be tough and send a clear message. These are predictable events, it is a criminal offence, and it is unacceptable.”

When asked about the incident, Vieira later said: "I do not have anything to say about that”.

In a Sun poll, a whopping 85 per cent of football fans backed Vieira over the incident.

Everton boss Frank Lampard added: "I feel for Patrick and I didn't get him (to shake hands) at the end because of the reaction.

"He ran across the pitch 80 yards in front of our fans but there's no issue.

"Just pure elation from our fans at staying in the league."

Neither Everton nor Palace have yet put out any official statement.

But fans across the country, including Sun columnist Piers Morgan, have leapt to Vieira's defence.

Morgan wrote: "The moron deserved it. Why should players/managers put up with this vile abuse?"

A second commented: "I love Patrick Vieira even more that he doesn’t stand like Nigel at the bus stop when provoked by fans on the pitch.

"Our club needs to stand 100 per cent behind him & fight all criticism & any charges."

While another added: "Just seen the Vieira incident. 100pc on his side. Why should football managers and players have to take that kind of harassment and abuse as they leave the pitch?"

A third wrote: "Don’t blame Vieira at all why do fans think they can do s*** like that?"

And a fourth concluded: "If Patrick Vieira gets any sort of fine or suspension for that then it's a disgrace."