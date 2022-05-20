ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Teachers’ Environmental Academy applications now open

Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington, Kentucky
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WarM0_0fkqTsvX00

The City of Lexington is now accepting applicants for the Teachers’ Environmental Academy. Modeled after the City’s Community Environmental Academy, participating teachers will participate in a week-long workshop focused on environmental challenges in Lexington.

The workshop series – offered Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17 – is open to kindergarten through 12th-grade educators who work in public or private schools in Lexington-Fayette County. Workshops will focus on multi-modal transportation, waste management and water quality.

"The Teachers' Environmental Academy is an exciting way for teachers in Fayette County to get paid to learn about how our City operates behind the scenes,” says Danny Woolums, Environmental Education Coordinator for the Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works. “This allows them to bring knowledge, excitement and helpful resources back to their students!"

Educators will receive training in curricula aligned to the Kentucky Academic Standards: Don't Waste It, Project WET, Project WILD and Population Education. Teachers who complete the Academy by participating in all five days will receive a $500 stipend. Participants will tour the Lexington Recycle Center, the Town Branch Wastewater Treatment Plant and other facilities. Breakfast and lunch will be provided each day.

Applications are open through Friday, June 3.

Find more details, including the application, at lexingtonky.gov/EEPD.

* * * * * * * * * *

Keep up with the Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works

on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LiveGreenLex

on Twitter at www.twitter.com/LiveGreenLex

and on Instagram at www.instagram/LiveGreenLex

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Education
Fayette County, KY
Government
Fayette County, KY
Education
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
County
Fayette County, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
Lexington, KY
Education
Lexington, KY
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Education#Waste Management#Environmental Quality#Eepd
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky

166
Followers
387
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington is the second-largest city in Kentucky and the county seat of Fayette County. By population, it is the 60th-largest city in the United States, and by land area, is the country's 28th largest city. Known as the "Horse Capital of the World", it is the heart of the state's Bluegrass region. Notable locations in the city include the Kentucky Horse Park, The Red Mile and Keeneland race courses, Rupp Arena, Transylvania University, the University of Kentucky, and Bluegrass Community and Technical College. Lexington ranks 10th among US cities in college education rate, with 39.5% of residents having at least a bachelor's degree and 92.2% of households having at least one personal computer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy