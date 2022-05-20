Teachers’ Environmental Academy applications now open

The City of Lexington is now accepting applicants for the Teachers’ Environmental Academy. Modeled after the City’s Community Environmental Academy, participating teachers will participate in a week-long workshop focused on environmental challenges in Lexington.

The workshop series – offered Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17 – is open to kindergarten through 12th-grade educators who work in public or private schools in Lexington-Fayette County. Workshops will focus on multi-modal transportation, waste management and water quality.

"The Teachers' Environmental Academy is an exciting way for teachers in Fayette County to get paid to learn about how our City operates behind the scenes,” says Danny Woolums, Environmental Education Coordinator for the Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works. “This allows them to bring knowledge, excitement and helpful resources back to their students!"

Educators will receive training in curricula aligned to the Kentucky Academic Standards: Don't Waste It, Project WET, Project WILD and Population Education. Teachers who complete the Academy by participating in all five days will receive a $500 stipend. Participants will tour the Lexington Recycle Center, the Town Branch Wastewater Treatment Plant and other facilities. Breakfast and lunch will be provided each day.

Applications are open through Friday, June 3.

Find more details, including the application, at lexingtonky.gov/EEPD.

