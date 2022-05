Two Texas Republicans well-known for their “pro-life” stances voted against a bill this week which would expand access to baby formula during a nationwide shortage. The shortage in available baby formula is a result of a shutdown of a Michigan factory owned by Abbot Nutrition, the largest in the United States, in February. An outbreak of Cronobacter sakazakii was found by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which ultimately led to the deaths of two children. The FDA has announced that the factory could be re-opened in a couple off weeks’ time, but that it would still be months before it was producing formula.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO