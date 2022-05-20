ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a DIY expert & there are loads of ways to make a small room look bigger – avoid cabinets for a start

By Chloe Morgan
 5 days ago
MANY of us have that one "box room" in our house that we wish was just that tiny bit bigger.

Well, worry no more! According to one DIY expert, there are some very simple tips you can follow that'll help your small room feel far more spacious.

DIY expert Rebecca Snowden, from Furniture Choice, has revealed her top tips on how to make a small room feel bigger. Pictured, stock image Credit: Getty

And best of all? They're super simple!

Rebecca Snowden, from Furniture Choice, spoke to The Express and firstly emphasised the importance of the room's layout.

"Make sure to create a clear pathway around the room, so there is an easy way to navigate and use it," she says.

"Keep the pathway clear and move furniture closer to the walls.

She goes on to advise ditching any large, heavy or chunky storage cabinets in favour of floating shelves or wall-mounted rails.

And lighting is another great source of trickery, according to the expert.

For those lucky enough to have a room blessed with natural light, she says to use it to your advantage.

"Go for sheer drapes, Venetian blinds, or lightweight shutters instead of heavy curtains to diffuse sunlight streaming in," she advises.

However, if your home doesn't have lots of natural light, then no fear.

Rebecca notes that artificial lights, such as lamps or install track lighting, are also a great way of giving the illusion of a bigger space.

The DIY expert goes on to say that the positioning of mirrors is also key and recommends that anyone with a small living or dining room should hang them across from a window to "bounce light around."

Among the expert's other top tips include painting the walls white, sticking stick any decoration on the walls to prevent cluttering the floors, and making use of high ceilings.

She adds: "If you have a lot of vertical space, draw attention to this with tall design elements, like large paintings or long curtains."

