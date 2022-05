The overtime session for the 2022 Texas primary election is almost over as voters head to the polls again Tuesday to finalize the ballots for November’s midterm contests. Tuesday’s election features a handful of statewide and Congressional contests as well as several races for local government seats. The runoff contests are between the top two vote getters in their respective primaries who didn’t earn enough votes in March – at least 50 percent plus one – to advance to the general election outright.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO