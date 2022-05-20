Loved up Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne struggle to control their laughter as they show off their brand new electric Mustang, worth almost £47,000
Jacqueline Jossa and her husband Dan Osborne, 30, were in high spirits on Thursday as they enjoyed a couples workout at David Lloyds gym.
The pair turned up in style, as they showed off Jacqueline's brand new All-Electric Ford Mustang, which retails at £46,750.
The 29-year-old donned an oversized grey T-shirt and black cycling shorts, giggling as she held onto Dan's arm.
Jacqueline sported black fluffy crocs, as her brunette tresses were left to fall freely in a straight style.
Meanwhile, Dan donned a pair of navy joggers and a matching sports T-shirt, with navy crocs to finish his look.
The pair enjoyed a smoothie while leaving David Lloyds gym, as they were unable to control their laughter.
Earlier, they were spotted parking the white SUV outside of the gym, laden with sports backpacks.
Dan donned a more summary ensemble for the entrance, in black shorts and an Under Armour T-shirt.
The high-spec vehicle is brand new and features a large screen near the dashboard, which allows for customisable driving modes.
Just last month, Jacqueline appeared on The Masked Singer's live tour, being unveiled as Baby Dino during the Wembley Arena show.
The soap star took to the stage to perform Adele while concealing her identity in an incredible Baby Dino costume.
The I'm A Celebrity star sounded incredible as she belted out Easy On Me under the huge orange cracked shell and a blue scaled suit.
It was the second time Jacqueline had appeared on the tour, having previously performed for the Manchester Arena leg of the show.
Comments / 0