ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Loved up Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne struggle to control their laughter as they show off their brand new electric Mustang, worth almost £47,000

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Jacqueline Jossa and her husband Dan Osborne, 30, were in high spirits on Thursday as they enjoyed a couples workout at David Lloyds gym.

The pair turned up in style, as they showed off Jacqueline's brand new All-Electric Ford Mustang, which retails at £46,750.

The 29-year-old donned an oversized grey T-shirt and black cycling shorts, giggling as she held onto Dan's arm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GgK7M_0fkqObqX00
Loved up: Jacqueline Jossa, 29, and Dan Osbourne struggled to control their laughter on Thursday as they enjoyed a couples gym trip

Jacqueline sported black fluffy crocs, as her brunette tresses were left to fall freely in a straight style.

Meanwhile, Dan donned a pair of navy joggers and a matching sports T-shirt, with navy crocs to finish his look.

The pair enjoyed a smoothie while leaving David Lloyds gym, as they were unable to control their laughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EWr59_0fkqObqX00
New whip: The pair turned up in style, as they showed off Jacqueline's brand new All-Electric Ford Mustang, which retails at £46,750
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xn2Pa_0fkqObqX00
Sportswear: She donned an oversized grey T-shirt and black cycling shorts during the appearance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00oc6F_0fkqObqX00
Impressive: The high-spec vehicle is brand new and features a large screen near the dashboard, which allows for customisable driving modes

Earlier, they were spotted parking the white SUV outside of the gym, laden with sports backpacks.

Dan donned a more summary ensemble for the entrance, in black shorts and an Under Armour T-shirt.

The high-spec vehicle is brand new and features a large screen near the dashboard, which allows for customisable driving modes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c6LVa_0fkqObqX00
Glam: They parked outside the gym, showing off the glossy white SUV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ibZv_0fkqObqX00
Comfortable: Jacqueline sported black fluffy crocs, as her brunette tresses were left to fall freely in a straight style
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MuAn7_0fkqObqX00
Matching: Meanwhile, Dan donned a pair of navy joggers and a matching sports T-shirt, with navy crocs to finish his look
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2atIfM_0fkqObqX00
Refreshing: The pair enjoyed a smoothie while leaving David Lloyds gym, as they were unable to control their laughter

Just last month, Jacqueline appeared on The Masked Singer's live tour, being unveiled as Baby Dino during the Wembley Arena show.

The soap star took to the stage to perform Adele while concealing her identity in an incredible Baby Dino costume.

The I'm A Celebrity star sounded incredible as she belted out Easy On Me under the huge orange cracked shell and a blue scaled suit.

It was the second time Jacqueline had appeared on the tour, having previously performed for the Manchester Arena leg of the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aZOJl_0fkqObqX00
Natural: Jacqueline was fresh-faced for the outing, as the pair soaked up the sun while leaving
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kG7UU_0fkqObqX00
Wow: Just last month, Jacqueline appeared on The Masked Singer's live tour, being unveiled as Baby Dino during the Wembley Arena show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LNCIl_0fkqObqX00

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Osborne
Person
Adele
Person
Jacqueline Jossa
Daily Mail

Erin Jayne Plummer's bittersweet last Instagram post: TV infomercial host said it was 'so good to travel again' during a work trip to New Zealand just weeks before her 'sudden' death

Erin Jayne Plummer's final Instagram post showed the popular TV presenter enjoying work and travel after two years of Covid restrictions. The Studio 10 and TVSN infomercial host shared several photos on April 22 of herself with a television sales team on set in Auckland, New Zealand. Erin, who died...
TRAVEL
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang#Cycling Shorts#Vehicles#Navy
Daily Mail

Amal Clooney dazzles in a red floral strapless dress as she arrives for The Prince's Trust Awards in London with her mother Baria Alamuddin

Amal Clooney made a glamorous arrival at The Prince's Trust Awards in London on Tuesday afternoon. The 44-year-old human rights attorney attended the Theatre Royal Drury Lane ceremony with her mother Baria Alamuddin, an award-winning journalist and broadcaster. Amal, who is married to George Clooney, wowed in a chic red...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey reveals she was tearing up backstage before appearing as one of Ellen's last guests while Mila Kunis receives a $30K check for Ukraine

Oprah Winfrey and Mila Kunis were the featured guests on Tuesday's episode of Ellen DeGeneres' chat show, which is ending its 19-year run this week. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 68-year-old billionaire TV mogul received a standing ovation as she made her first appearance in front of a live audience since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Corey Gamble testifies he saw Blac Chyna hit, whip Rob Kardashian

Corey Gamble claims he witnessed Blac Chyna punch Rob Kardashian, whip him with an iPhone cord and threaten to kill the reality TV star during an explosive fight almost six years ago. Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend, who testified at a Los Angeles courthouse on Tuesday, said it was just after daybreak on Dec. 15, 2016 when he rushed to Kylie Jenner’s house, where Rob and Chyna had been staying, and saw an altercation. When he walked into the home, Gamble claims he saw Chyna, 33, standing by the bedroom with a rod in her hand and Rob, 35, about seven feet away,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Crystal Kung Minkoff says she gets 'hundreds of messages a day' from racist trolls that don't like that a Chinese-American is on RHOBH: 'I can't stay away from it'

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff spoke out about the online harassment she has received after becoming the first Asian-American to join the cast. During a reunion episode last October, the 38-year-old reality star revealed that she received 'hundreds of messages a day' from racist trolls and on Saturday, she weighed in on the current state of the situation in an interview with People magazine.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Daily Mail

Time for Tubby bye bye! Horrified father finds out his son has smashed £3,400 Teletubby sculpture at Hong Kong toy shop... and he has to pay for it

A Hong Kong father ended up splashing out more than he intended after a trip to the toy store ended in his son smashing a nearly six foot porcelain Teletubby sculpture. Furious staff found the 5.9ft golden sculpture smashed into pieces at a toy shop in Langham Place shopping mall in the Mongkok district of Hong Kong, China, on Sunday May 22.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Priscilla Presley dazzles in an elegant black sequined suit at the Elvis after-party at Stephanie Beach during the 75th annual Cannes film festival

Priscilla Presley dazzled in an elegant black sequined suit at the Elvis after-party at Stephanie Beach during the 75th annual Cannes film festival. For the star-studded event on Wednesday, the ex-wife of the late King of Rock 'n' Roll, 77, looked exceptional as she posed for photos on the red carpet with one hand on her hip.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

364K+
Followers
39K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy