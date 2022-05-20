Dannii Minogue is 'thrilled' to be playing Cupid and hosting gay dating show I Kissed A Boy where she will help ten hopeful singletons to find love

Dannii Minogue is 'thrilled' to be present a brand new gay dating show I Kissed A Boy on BBC Three later this year.

The former X Factor judge has landed her 'dream job' and will play Cupid helping ten singletons find love as the participants jet off to Europe in search of Mr Right.

Despite there being several dating shows from Love Island to First Dates there is notably a lack of LGBT+ representation in modern TV.

The eight-part series will see the contestants paired with their strongest match and kiss when they meet, but 'everyone is a possible love interest' so things can change rather quick.

Dannii said: 'There are millions of people in the UK looking for love.

'And I believe love is for everyone. So I am so thrilled for a gay dating show to be entering the sea of other dating shows that have existed on TV for years.'

The singer continued: 'I have been a staunch ally of the LGBTQ+ community for as long as I can remember. My close friends know that my dream job title would be Cupid.

'So this gives me that flutter-of-love feeling inside too, just to be a part of it. Let's hope there is love, sealed with a kiss!'

The This Is It hitmaker also took to Twitter to share a casting call and penned: 'Having the opportunity to be a part of this show is giving me that flutter-of-love feeling.

'I'm so thrilled that a gay dating show is joining the TV love-search mix. Let's hope we see some beautiful love stories on our screens, sealed with a kiss! Happy assistant to Cupid.'

BBC Three bosses think the programme has 'huge potential' but have yet to release a start date.

The channel's controller, Fiona Campbell, said in a statement: 'I Kissed a Boy is a brilliant new show in the dating space that we think has huge potential for BBC Three.

'We hope our audience will love the heady mix of drama and heart-warming romance that we know the series will bring.'