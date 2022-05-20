ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dannii Minogue is 'thrilled' to be playing Cupid and hosting gay dating show I Kissed A Boy where she will help ten hopeful singletons to find love

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Dannii Minogue is 'thrilled' to be present a brand new gay dating show I Kissed A Boy on BBC Three later this year.

The former X Factor judge has landed her 'dream job' and will play Cupid helping ten singletons find love as the participants jet off to Europe in search of Mr Right.

Despite there being several dating shows from Love Island to First Dates there is notably a lack of LGBT+ representation in modern TV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aDCAE_0fkqOZ1x00
Exciting: Dannii Minogue is 'thrilled' to be present a brand new gay dating show I Kissed A Boy on BBC Three later this year

The eight-part series will see the contestants paired with their strongest match and kiss when they meet, but 'everyone is a possible love interest' so things can change rather quick.

Dannii said: 'There are millions of people in the UK looking for love.

'And I believe love is for everyone. So I am so thrilled for a gay dating show to be entering the sea of other dating shows that have existed on TV for years.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dubfp_0fkqOZ1x00
'Thrilled': The former X Factor judge will help ten hopeful singletons find love as the participants jet off to Europe in search of Mr Right
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15VvTC_0fkqOZ1x00
'My dream job': Dani can't wait to play Cupid on the new show which will represent the LGBTQ+ community

The singer continued: 'I have been a staunch ally of the LGBTQ+ community for as long as I can remember. My close friends know that my dream job title would be Cupid.

'So this gives me that flutter-of-love feeling inside too, just to be a part of it. Let's hope there is love, sealed with a kiss!'

The This Is It hitmaker also took to Twitter to share a casting call and penned: 'Having the opportunity to be a part of this show is giving me that flutter-of-love feeling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w4NGz_0fkqOZ1x00
New show: The eight-part series will see the contestants paired with their strongest match and kiss when they meet, but 'everyone is a possible love interest' so things can change quickly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tkcv4_0fkqOZ1x00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bTtt7_0fkqOZ1x00
'Can't wait': The This Is It hitmaker also took to Twitter to share a casting call and penned: 'Having the opportunity to be a part of this show is giving me that flutter-of-love feeling

'I'm so thrilled that a gay dating show is joining the TV love-search mix. Let's hope we see some beautiful love stories on our screens, sealed with a kiss! Happy assistant to Cupid.'

BBC Three bosses think the programme has 'huge potential' but have yet to release a start date.

The channel's controller, Fiona Campbell, said in a statement: 'I Kissed a Boy is a brilliant new show in the dating space that we think has huge potential for BBC Three.

'We hope our audience will love the heady mix of drama and heart-warming romance that we know the series will bring.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GEd6F_0fkqOZ1x00
Playing Cupid: BBC Three bosses think the programme has 'huge potential' but neither them or Dannii have yet to release a start date

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Erin Jayne Plummer's bittersweet last Instagram post: TV infomercial host said it was 'so good to travel again' during a work trip to New Zealand just weeks before her 'sudden' death

Erin Jayne Plummer's final Instagram post showed the popular TV presenter enjoying work and travel after two years of Covid restrictions. The Studio 10 and TVSN infomercial host shared several photos on April 22 of herself with a television sales team on set in Auckland, New Zealand. Erin, who died...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Dame Deborah James makes secret rare trip out for champagne toast at Chelsea Flower Show stall to see the rose named after her - which is already breaking sales records

She has spoken of her pride at having a new rose named in her honour. And now Dame Deborah James has visited the stall selling the beautiful bloom, which is breaking sales records, on a special out-of-hours tour of the Chelsea Flower Show. The cancer campaigner, 40, and her husband...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fiona Campbell
Person
Dannii Minogue
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay People#Love Island#Lgbt
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Johnny Depp's trial takes a strange turn as woman shouts surprising claim in court

The defamation trial is in full swing and so far viewers have learned many things about Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s marital conflicts. New revelations are constantly disclosed by both parties. They both even had medical doctors weighing into some situations to provide testimonies in order to support their claims. However, a recent incident left the whole courtroom in chaos.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

364K+
Followers
39K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy