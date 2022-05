(Estherville) - An Estherville man is in custody after police received information about an armed robbery that had taken place Sunday afternoon. The Estherville Police Department received a tip about an armed robbery that had taken place near the North 4th Street boat ramp. A local citizen contacted police to inform them about the robbery and reported that a suspect had pulled a gun on an individual and had stolen property from them.

ESTHERVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO