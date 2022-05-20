ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham 'are ready to bid for Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni', with Antonio Conte desperate for reunion with young defender - but Daniel Levy would have to fork out £60m

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is reportedly desperate to reunite with Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.

Spurs are expected to strengthen this summer with the club on the verge of returning to the Champions League with a top-four finish.

Bastoni and Conte are no strangers, with the 23-year-old defender making 41 appearances for the manager in their Serie A winning campaign last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1wc0_0fkqMXKv00
Tottenham are reportedly prepared to make a bid for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KnQCm_0fkqMXKv00
Antonio Conte is hopeful of a reunion with the player who he managed just last season

According to Corriere dello Sport, Conte has put Bastoni at the top of his list of potential defensive reinforcements and the club are ready to bid for the Inter star.

He believes that Bastoni is one of his 'creations' having introduced the defender to the first-team set-up during the 2019-20 season.

One sticking point though is the player's valuation as Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would have to fork out up to €70million (£60m).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aCKsh_0fkqMXKv00
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would have to fork out around £60million for Bastoni

Inter rate the player highly following his involvement in their Serie A triumph last season, and he was also part of the squad that won Euro 2020 with Italy.

They are still in contention to retain their title this season, as they go into the final day two points behind local rivals AC Milan.

Inter host Sampdoria on the final day while AC Milan travel to Sassuolo.

Bastoni is reportedly happy with life in the Italian city and is contracted at the club until 2024.

Tottenham have a two-point lead over Arsenal in the battle for fourth going into the final day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DRGD3_0fkqMXKv00
Conte is gearing his Tottenham side up for their final game of the Premier League season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gsw8F_0fkqMXKv00
A point might be enough for Tottenham against Norwich to seal a Champions League place

A victory over Norwich would seal their Champions League qualification, though a draw would likely be good enough, given they have +15 goal difference advantage over the Gunners.

The report states that if Inter were to sell Bastoni, it would increase their chances of keeping Lautaro Martinez, Milan Skriniar, Marcelo Brozovic and Nicolo Barella who have all been linked with moves away.

Italian publication Tuttosport claimed earlier this month that the Nerazzurri will have to sell players to balance the books this summer.

This would be a similar situation to last season, which led to the departures of Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea and Achraf Hakimi, who joined Paris Saint-Germain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wggfX_0fkqMXKv00
Bastoni was a member of Italy's Euro 2020 winning team last year (pictured against Wales)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jose Mourinho knows losing to Feyenoord in tonight's Europa Conference League final would be a CATASTROPHE for his Roma side... the Special One needs Tammy Abraham to end his wonderful season on a high in Albania, and Rick Karsdorp could be his secret spy!

'Zero tituli' was the phrase Jose Mourinho used as a stick to beat Inter Milan's trophy-less rivals with during his glittering spell at the San Siro. This famous line marked a successful period for him in Italian football, but on Wednesday night it risks becoming a catastrophic boomerang for the Special One; should they suffer defeat against Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final, his first campaign as Roma manager will end full of regrets and with that memorable jibe coming full circle to slap him in the face.
UEFA
Daily Mail

'Football is about winning and he wins!': Owen Hargreaves salutes Jose Mourinho for guiding Roma to their first European trophy in 61 years and claims the Portuguese boss is 'at his best when he's the underdog'

Owen Hargreaves was full of praise for Jose Mourinho after the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss steered Roma to victory in the Europa Conference League final. The Italian side beat Feyenoord 1-0 thanks to a composed finish from Nicolo Zaniolo in the 32nd minute. It was Roma's first European...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Fabinho was a shy teen when he played just 14 minutes for Real Madrid during a 2013 loan spell (and met Jose in his PYJAMAS!)... now one of Europe's top midfielders, he's out to haunt his old club

It is widely accepted that Fabinho is one of the most dominant holding midfielders in world football after becoming a crucial player in Jurgen Klopp's all-conquering Liverpool side – but many may be unfamiliar with just how he got to where he is now. Ahead of this Saturday's Champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Bastoni
Person
Achraf Hakimi
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Antonio Conte
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Robin van Persie has been mentoring Arsenal starlet Reiss Nelson during his loan spell at Feyenoord, with the hope that he can help him 'reach the next level'

Former Arsenal star and Feyenoord youth coach Robin van Persie has been mentoring Reiss Nelson during his loan spell with the Dutch giants, the 22-year-old winger revealed on Wednesday. Nelson left North London to join Feyenoord on a season-long loan last August, after Mikel Arteta decided the youngster was not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

John McEnroe and Tim Henman clash in an awkward live TV debate over Wimbledon's ban on Russian players, with the three-time champion calling for a BOYCOTT if Novak Djokovic and Co believe the decision is a 'mistake'

Former tennis stars John McEnroe and Tim Henman clashed in an awkward live TV debate over Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from their tournament this summer - after the ATP and WTA stripped it of its ranking points following the controversial move. Wimbledon will now effectively be...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

James Tarkowski could spark a tug of war with Everton and Fulham, West Ham are eyeing Emmanuel Dennis and Manchester United may target Max Aarons... the players relegated from the Premier League who could get poached by the big boys this summer

With the relegation of Burnley, Watford and Norwich formalised on the Premier League's final day on Sunday, attention will quickly turn to reshaping their squads ahead of next season. Despite the financial boost of parachute payments for the relegated trio, it is likely to be a busy summer of ins...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Owen predicts Liverpool will 'blow away' Real Madrid in the Champions League final by THREE goals... but warns Vinícius Jr could be a 'weapon' against high line on the counter attack

He left Liverpool for Real Madrid aged just 24 after scoring 158 goals in a staggering 297 games. The Reds would go on to beat AC Milan the following season in a European Cup classic at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul after going down 3–0 at half-time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Champions League#Serie A#Ac Milan#Sassuolo#Italian#Arsenal
Daily Mail

Liverpool given huge boost as Fabinho takes part in full training, with Thiago set to join him as key midfield pair race to be fit for Champions League final against Real Madrid

Liverpool are confident key midfielders Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara will win their races to be involved in the Champions League final after they passed crucial tests. Thiago came off during Sunday’s 3-1 win over Wolves with an achilles injury but initial fears that it was serious were quickly dispelled.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

From Cristiano Ronaldo's limelight-stealing interview to Zinedine Zidane's snap decision to quit... Real Madrid imploded almost instantly after beating Liverpool in 2018

When Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 in the Champions League final four years ago in Kyiv, Sergio Ramos’s feud with Mohamed Salah lasted longer than the celebrations. Cristiano Ronaldo’s limelight-stealing post-match interview, in which he said he was leaving, infuriated club president Florentino Perez. And Gareth Bale’s wonder...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'What a performance': Fans are full of praise for man of the match Chris Smalling after his 'outstanding' display helps Jose Mourinho's Roma land their first European trophy in 60 years

Roma defender Chris Smalling chose a good time to put in an excellent performance on Wednesday night as he guided his side to victory in the Europa Conference League final. The former Manchester United man put in some vital blocks and was a commanding presence all evening as Roma beat Feyenoord 1-0 in Tirana despite a second-half barrage from the Dutch side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Vincent Kompany in talks to become the new Burnley manager with the Manchester City legend keen to return to the North West to be closer to his wife's family after leaving Anderlecht

Vincent Kompany is in talks to become Burnley manager after Anderlecht confirmed he is leaving the Belgian club. The former Manchester City defender, 36, is keen to replace Sean Dyche and return to the North West, where his wife Carla’s family are from. Kompany has also attracted interest from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Mo Salah is desperate for revenge after suffering 'the worst night' of his career and the scars still run deep from heartbreak against Real Madrid in 2018... but Jurgen Klopp urges his Egyptian star to stay focused in Paris

Jurgen Klopp believes revenge is a wasted emotion. For the Liverpool manager, Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid will be viewed in isolation as yet another very big game to be won. Footballers are different, though. They are younger for a start. They are less analytical and more emotional....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chris Smalling revels in 'how much Europa Conference League triumph means to Roma fans' after man-of-the-match display - while overjoyed Tammy Abraham insists they 'deserved win' over Feyenoord

Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham were both revelling in Roma's Europa Conference League triumph on Wednesday night with both Englishmen playing starring roles. Ex-Manchester United centre back Smalling was the man-of-the-match as he secured a clean-sheet for the Italians, while Abraham - though largely stifled in Tirana against Feyenoord - was the club's top scorer in the competition.
UEFA
Daily Mail

From an encounter with Miss World in Iceland to the game's ultimate prize being stolen from a pub, via staying in a hotel full of cockroaches... a look back at the spellbinding story of Aston Villa's European Cup win 40 years ago - SPECIAL REPORT

The most magical journey in Aston Villa’s history began with an encounter with Miss World in an Icelandic nightclub and finished with the game’s ultimate prize disappearing from a pub. Aston Villa’s victory over Bayern Munich in the European Cup final in Rotterdam on this day, 1982 is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Plans for Rangers, Celtic and Hearts to field B teams in the Lowland League are left in disarray after applications are rejected... before Premiership sides issue an all or nothing ultimatum to officials

Plans for Celtic, Rangers and Hearts to field B teams in an expanded Lowland League next season are on the verge of collapse. Clubs from Scottish football’s fifth tier recently voted in favour of admitting two guest sides for a second successive season. Celtic and Rangers Colts were expected...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Title winner Joao Cancelo could not look happier aboard private jet, Ben Chilwell performs some keepy-ups on the beach and Bukayo Saka takes in a Boston Celtics game stateside! Premier League stars indulge in post-season holidays after Sunday's finale

Some of the Premier League's star players continue to enjoy their post-season holidays as they posted pictures and videos of social media on their travels. Sunday's dramatic final day saw the title race, top four and relegation all decided in what was a thrilling conclusion to the 2021-22 campaign in England.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sir Alex Ferguson, David Beckham and Gary Neville lead the tributes to 'special' Kath Phipps after the long-serving Manchester United receptionist was honoured with a Service to Football Award

Manchester United legends Sir Alex Ferguson and David Beckham were among those to pay tribute to long-serving receptionist Kath Phipps after she received a special award this week. The 81-year-old, who joined the Red Devils under legendary manager Sir Matt Busby in 1968, received the League Managers Association's Service to...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Brendon McCullum is such a great man-manager... I'm very jealous of the Test players!': White-ball skipper Eoin Morgan talks to Sportsmail about England's new coach, his own future and potential successors

Eoin Morgan, fit and relaxed at the start of what could be his final summer in charge of the England white-ball teams he revolutionised, has no doubts about the impact his great friend will make on English cricket. 'It's unbelievably exciting,' says Morgan of the appointment of Brendon McCullum as...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

364K+
Followers
39K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy