Charlevoix, MI

Exhibit: Interlacements

northernexpress.com
 6 days ago

Featuring the fine craft of weaving with artists Boiali Biswas, Martha...

www.northernexpress.com

northernexpress.com

Mixed Media Wild Flower Display

See the artwork created by James & Elizabeth Manning of Two Hoots Studio. They use their technique of "Darkroom meets Watercolor." Runs through May 28. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
northernexpress.com

Blank Canvas: High School Portfolio Program Exhibition

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Atrium Gallery, Petoskey. Runs April 23 - June 4. CTAC's new High School Portfolio program is designed for young artists who are considering a future in art & design. This exhibition recognizes some of the outstanding work created in the program.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

Northern Michigan Wedding Expo

Chat with vendors, look at samples, learn about the services & products available locally, & register for prizes, including the Ultimate Wedding Package Giveaway. A portion of the registration proceeds benefit the Cherryland Humane Society.
RELATIONSHIPS
northernexpress.com

Story Time with Ms. Gretchen

4 week Pop Up series of storytelling. Each week will feature an intentionally curated children’s book that focuses on social-emotional learning. This week's topic is Friendship & Empathy. A series for ages 1-5, but all are welcome.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Rosé All May

May 1-31. Ticket holders will receive a 3-ounce pour of select Rosé from over 20 wineries along the Leelanau Peninsula, along with a signature glass souvenir.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
northernexpress.com

Garlic Mustard Workbee

Help pull garlic mustard, a non-native, invasive plant species that spreads rapidly & creates monocultures, eliminating native plants such as trillium from the landscape. Please sign up.
LAKE LEELANAU, MI
northernexpress.com

36th Annual Parkinson's Summer Forum: SOLD OUT; No Walk-ins Accepted

"Medications and Movement" will be the keynote by Dr. Kara Wyant, U of M assistant professor, neurologist & Movement Disorder specialist. Dr. Andrew Cole, Physical Medicine and Rehab specialist will speak about “Movement & Parkinson’s.” Twenty-five national & local exhibitors will take part in the event. Lunch is included. See www.pnntc.org for registration info & deadlines or contact Chris Esper: cesper2014@gmail.com.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Renewable Energy 101

Featuring Joe DeFors of Leelanau Energy. This program will explore the who/what/when/where/why & how of renewable energy.
LELAND, MI

