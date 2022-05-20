ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

2022 Traverse City Uncorked

 6 days ago

May 1-31. Celebrate Michigan Wine Month on the Traverse Wine Coast. Sign...

Rosé All May

May 1-31. Ticket holders will receive a 3-ounce pour of select Rosé from over 20 wineries along the Leelanau Peninsula, along with a signature glass souvenir.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
Garlic Mustard Workbee

Help pull garlic mustard, a non-native, invasive plant species that spreads rapidly & creates monocultures, eliminating native plants such as trillium from the landscape. Please sign up.
LAKE LEELANAU, MI
Blank Canvas: High School Portfolio Program Exhibition

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Atrium Gallery, Petoskey. Runs April 23 - June 4. CTAC's new High School Portfolio program is designed for young artists who are considering a future in art & design. This exhibition recognizes some of the outstanding work created in the program.
PETOSKEY, MI
36th Annual Parkinson's Summer Forum: SOLD OUT; No Walk-ins Accepted

"Medications and Movement" will be the keynote by Dr. Kara Wyant, U of M assistant professor, neurologist & Movement Disorder specialist. Dr. Andrew Cole, Physical Medicine and Rehab specialist will speak about “Movement & Parkinson’s.” Twenty-five national & local exhibitors will take part in the event. Lunch is included. See www.pnntc.org for registration info & deadlines or contact Chris Esper: cesper2014@gmail.com.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Mixed Media Wild Flower Display

See the artwork created by James & Elizabeth Manning of Two Hoots Studio. They use their technique of "Darkroom meets Watercolor." Runs through May 28. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
Renewable Energy 101

Featuring Joe DeFors of Leelanau Energy. This program will explore the who/what/when/where/why & how of renewable energy.
LELAND, MI
Story Time with Ms. Gretchen

4 week Pop Up series of storytelling. Each week will feature an intentionally curated children’s book that focuses on social-emotional learning. This week's topic is Friendship & Empathy. A series for ages 1-5, but all are welcome.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

