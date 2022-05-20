ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Walmart shares details on discounts for Walmart+ Weekend

By Casey DelBasso, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uzYoF_0fkqFH4E00
Steve Heap/Getty Images

NEW YORK — Walmart this week announced an upcoming one-weekend-only exclusive online sale for Walmart+ members.

Walmart+ Weekend is set to run June 2 - 5 and will offer deep discounts on thousands of items sitewide.

Walmart+ members can expect deals on items such as a Shark vacuum, a Minnie Mouse playhouse, PlayStation 5 consoles and more. On top of the deals, customers who sign up in a Walmart store during Walmart+ Weekend and become a paid Walmart+ member will get a $20 promo code off their next online purchase.

“Our Walmart+ members loved early access to our Black Friday events, so we were inspired to create an entire weekend dedicated to the best deals,” said Chris Cracchiolo, Walmart senior vice president and general manager.

Below is a sneak peak at some of the deals to expect during the weekend:

Electronics

• Gateway R7 Laptop was $449, will be $399 – $50 off

• Hisense 43-inch 4K TV was $258, will be $198 – 23% off

• Samsung A50 Soundbar was $179, will be $129 – 28% off

Home

• Keurig K Compact Black was $89, will be $49 – 45% off

• Gourmia 8QT Air Fryer was $99, will be $59 – 40% off

• Anchorage Queen Upholstered Bed was $279, will be $199 – 28% off

• Larissa Sofa was $449, will be $349 – 22% off

Appliances

• Pit Boss Pellet Grill was $427, will be $327 – 23% off

• GE 10,000 BTU Portable WiFi A/C was $447, will be $326 – 27% off

• Shark Auto Empty Robot Vacuum was $499, will be $299 – $200 off

Backyard & Summer Fun

• Coleman 20' Oval 48" Deep Metal Frame Above Ground Pool was $698, will be $598

• Licensed Disc Swings (Paw Patrol, Minnie, Mickey, Spider-Man) was $79, will be $34.44

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Five items you need to buy at Dollar General this week

SAVING money while shopping at the Dollar General is expected. The large retailer has tons of weekly deals to help customers save big on everyday items. Their weekly ad can be found on their website or their app, and usually has great deals on fruit, meat, household items and other everyday products.
SHOPPING
Mashed

The Costco Hot Dog Hoax That Shocked Shoppers As Shares Tumbled This Week

Costco is famous for its various deals, but the most notorious bargain of all is the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. It's evident that even after people spend hundreds of dollars at the warehouse club, they can't resist the allure of this deal, because Costco sells an average of 135 million hot dogs per year (via 425 Business). In the current state of the world with rampant inflation, the $1.50 hot dogs serve as a reminder of simpler times and a treat after a day of shopping. Whether or not it's practical to keep it at that price, however, is another story.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sale
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 55-inch TV deal is at Walmart today

Nowadays, you don’t have to break the bank to get a big-screen 4K TV. Since high-quality display technology is becoming more affordable, we’re always on the lookout for the best 4K TV deals. One of our favorite offers is available right now at Walmart. You can pick up this 55-inch RCA 4K Smart TV for only $278, a $161 discount from the regular price of $439. That’s an absolute steal of a price, and easily one of the best Walmart TV deals you can get today. Keep reading to discover why this TV is worth considering.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Keurig#4k Tv#Food Drink#Walmart Weekend#Minnie Mouse#K Tv#Samsung A50 Soundbar#Home#Air Fryer#Ge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $150 gas stimulus cards available TODAY

Residents in one city are lucky enough to potentially receive a $150 stimulus gas card to help offset rising gas prices. There will be 50,000 gas cards available loaded with $150. The cards will go out via lottery system in the city of Chicago. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pushed to...
CHICAGO, IL
Digital Trends

Best Buy drops the prices of almost all its 82-inch TVs

If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup with a massive display, this may be the opportunity that you’ve been waiting for. Best Buy has slashed the prices of almost all the 82-inch TVs that you can purchase from the retailer, so if such a large screen can fit in your living room according to our guide on what size TV to buy, you should take advantage of these discounts while they’re available.
ELECTRONICS
Thrillist

120,872 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled Nationwide from Walmart and Other Retailers

Lakeside Refrigerated Services, based in Swedesboro, New Jersey has recalled more than 120,000 pounds of ground beef. The company believes that there may have been possible E.coli contamination. The potential contamination was discovered during a standard inspection from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services.
SWEDESBORO, NJ
BobVila

Lowe’s Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Batteries—Here’s How To Get One

Buying brand new DeWalt power tools can get very expensive very fast. Not only do many of the tools themselves cost upwards of $200, but then you have to add on the price of the batteries, which can run you up another $100 or so. To help you save money, right now at Lowe’s, you can get a free DeWalt battery—that’s a value of $169!—when you purchase a DeWalt power tool.
SHOPPING
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
68K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy