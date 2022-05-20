Zephyr: A Clothing Line With A Bias Cut To Flatter All Figures

If you're feeling colorful... This tropical-themed restaurant has been making waves in Hudson since its opening in 2015. Chef/owners Hannah Black and Carla Perez-Gallardo self-identify as tropical comfort maximalists, an intense sensibility that permeates the decor as much as it does the flavorful pan-Latinx menu. Walking into the salmon-toned restaurant amidst the flicker and buzz of neon signs, customers are met with shimmering blue tiles, plant patterned floors, and fake flowers. To enter the art installation/restaurant hybrid is to dive headfirst into a brilliant aquarium of tropical kitsch. Aside from the daily-changing whole fried fish special, there is nothing fishy about the food. It gracefully manages to be both saturated with flavor and exquisitely balanced, exotic and familiar—a feat which recently earned them a coveted James Beard Award nomination in 2019. The menu is fluid and evolving yet consistently delicious, with influences from Ecuador, Argentina, the Caribbean, and the southern US brought to tasty fruition using local ingredients. A full bar offers colorful mixed drinks, meads and mezcals.

