BRYAN COUNTY – Isabella Shipman, a 2022 Caddo High School graduate, is the second recipient of the Anita Jeanette Engles Memorial Scholarship. Shipman will be attending the University of California at Berkeley this fall where she will use the $1,000 scholarship. Her academic record along with her success in original oratory and poetry in speech and drama competitions stood out from other applicants. Shipman was also active in student council, academic quiz bowl and a member of the National Honor Society.

