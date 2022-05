The westbound lanes of US 60 (Superstition Freeway) have reopened between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and McClintock Drive following city of Tempe-led work to reconstruct the freeway after damage from a water main break earlier this month (May 7). Tempe’s contractors, working with staff from the city and the Arizona...

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO