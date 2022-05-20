Summer Concert Lineup for 2022

CHICAGO (CBS) --On Monday, a five-time Emmy filmmaker will screen his documentary in Chatham to offer a rare historic look into how poverty was systemically created in Chicago at the community level."If you go downtown, you almost feel invincible. Then you go south."The documentary is called "Chicago at the Crossroad." It was released three years ago after Brian Schodorf filmed it over the course of 15 years.In the film, Schodorf examined the root causes of violence in the city and how Chicago isn't making any progress to stop it."When you talk about violence, you can't go without bringing up the disinvestment and the distrust that is now present in many of these communities and that's all wrapped up into housing," he said.Schodorf said Monday night's screening at the Cinema Chatham is a chance for the community to voice their opinions with local leaders.The evening starts with a meet and greet at 5:45 and then "Chicago at the Crossroad" will be shown at 6:30 with a community forum to follow.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO