Sandra L. Bialek, age 82, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. Sandra was born on February 6, 1940 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late William and Viola Zeman Trochil. Sandra was a...
Jerold C. Christel, age 86, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers, WI, surrounded by family. He was born August 28, 1935 in Valders, son of the late Victor and Alverta (Matznick) Christel. Jerry was one of the many great grandchildren of William F. Christel of Valders. In the large family lineage, Jerry was the oldest & only son of Victor, Victor was the oldest son of Isidore, and Isidore was the oldest son of William F. Christel. Jerry graduated from Lincoln High School, Manitowoc, class of 1953. He served in the US Coast Guard from 1954-1958, eventually spending many hours working in the Manitowoc Lighthouse on duty. He then began selling insurance and securities at the Wojta Insurance Agency. Retiring from the Insurance Center of Manitowoc in 1998 due to medical reasons.
Margaret Edith Ruzek, 86, died peacefully in her home on Monday, May 16, 2022. Margie was born to Christian and Elizabeth Krug on January 16, 1936 in Manitowoc. She was the youngest of three daughters and grew up on a small farm on Nagel Avenue in Manitowoc. In 1954 Margie...
Barbara Ann Wagner, 73, of Manitowoc, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay. She was born on February 20, 1949 in Manitowoc to Evelyn F. Hammerberg. Barbara grew up and attended school in Manitowoc. She later worked as a welder at Manitowoc Cranes and as a painter at Hamilton. Barbara enjoyed gardening, feeding and watching the birds, loved being outside hunting and fishing, and loved bargain hunting while out shopping.
Charles R. Vallejo Jr., 68, Manitowoc, Possession of Methamphetamine on 7/3/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence Withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for eighteen (18) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Provide DNA sample; 6) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) pay court costs.
The Manitowoc County version of Breakfast On the Farm is scheduled for Sunday, June 12th. County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer told Seehafer News that it will be “at the Grotegut Farm near the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Newton.”. Ziegelbauer said signs will be posted in the area to direct...
An unidentified teenage girl is dead in Milwaukee after drowning in Lake Michigan. The 16-year-old girl was found floating in the lake Monday afternoon. The Milwaukee Fire responded and pulled her from the water, then transported her to a local hospital. No additional details have been released.
Road construction across Wisconsin will be halted during Memorial Day weekend. While crews will be off the roads for the weekend, lanes will still be closed in places where construction is paused. Major construction that’s on hold includes parts of Highway 29, the Beltline in Madison, I-39/Highway 51 in Central...
A blood drive is being planned in Manitowoc for Wednesday, June 22nd. Holy Family Memorial, in affiliation with Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network is collaborating with Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin to host the drive from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the HFM Medical Center at 2300 Western Avenue in Manitowoc.
The DATCP has named their 75th Alice in Dairyland. Taylor Schaefer of Franksville was selected from a group of six women and will now serve as the agricultural ambassador throughout the state. Schaefer was born and raised on a beef and crop farm and served as a youth leader in...
Bail is set at $300 recognizance for a 32-year-old Manitowoc man after fleeing police and hiding in a friend’s home. James D. Hagenow is charged with Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. An officer was on routine patrol early Sunday afternoon when he saw Hagenow, whom he recognized from previous...
There is only one meeting on the calendar today in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc–Calumet Library System Board of Trustees will gather at 5:30 p.m. in the Kiel Public Library. After giving the public time to voice their comments, the Board will discuss several items related to their financials. These...
There was a chemical spill at the former Federal Mogul plant north of Waldo Boulevard in Manitowoc late last week. The spill occurred late Thursday night and persisted through about 7:00 Friday evening. The Manitowoc Fire Department reports workers were moving some hydrochloric acid when some of the chemicals were...
Three of four defendants facing charges in a Manitowoc drug bust appeared in Manitowoc County Circuit Court for bail hearings. 53-year-old Brent Boeldt of Manitowoc is charged with being Keeper of a Drug House, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Four counts of Felony Jumping. 26-year-old Kelsey M. Tolman of Two...
Four people are facing charges following a drug bust in Manitowoc. The Manitowoc Police Department conducted a search warrant on a residence in the 800 block of South 24th Street on Monday, and four individuals were apprehended and questioned. The 53-year-old owner of the home admitted to using drugs in...
The Athletic Department at Roncalli Catholic Schools recently received a pair of donations. Vue’s Thai Restaurant in Manitowoc decided that, in celebration of their third year in business, they would donate 10% of their sales between May 2nd and 6th to a local organization. The Roncalli Athletic Association was...
Two men charged following a weekend disturbance at a Manitowoc restaurant last weekend appeared for bail hearings earlier this week. Court records show that $1000 cash bail was set for Nathan D. Loff of Conroe Texas, who faces charges of Battery, Disorderly Conduct, Theft, and Criminal Damage to Property, while William C.R. Smith is free on $850 cash bail on charges of Battery, Disorderly Conduct, and Theft.
The man who had a three-hour standoff with police on top of an Appleton church roof last week has been charged. 33-year-old James Cooper has been charged with 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety with Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Discharge of a Firearm in a School Zone, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of a Firearm as a Felon, and Bail Jumping.
The City of Manitowoc reminds citizens that a portion of The Mariners Trail will be closed starting today. The lakeside trail will be closed so crews can begin reconstruction. Director of Public Infrastructure Dan Koski says the affected portion of the trail runs from Reed Avenue to the Manitowoc Chamber of Commerce.
Manitowoc Lincoln was a 5-3 winner yesterday afternoon over Southern Door in a nonconference boys baseball game played at Municipal Field. The victory snapped a 2-game losing streak for the Ships, who improve to 14-8 overall. Brayden Steinbecker got the start and worked the first four innings, with Bryce Erdmann...
There are two meetings on the agenda today in the City of Two Rivers. First up will be the Architectural Control Committee, which will gather at 10:00 this morning in the Committee Room in City Hall. The only item on their agenda is to review the plans for the construction...
