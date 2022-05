FAYETTEVILLE — Senior center RIcky Stromberg has been named the No. 2 center in the nation by @BigGameBoomer which is a college site dedicated to football. Stromberg, 6-4, 318, comes in behind Michigan’s Olusegun Oluwatimi in the Top 50. Stromberg was a four-star recruit out of Tulsa (Okla.) Union who chose the Hogs over Tulsa, where he was previously committed, and others.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO