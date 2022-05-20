ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, KY

Wayne County Homemaker Recipe – Thelma’s Peach Desserts

By Kisha Jones
z93country.com
 6 days ago

Mix flour, brown sugar, pecans, and margarine. Press into a 9 x 13 baking dish. Bake for 15 minutes at 350...

z93country.com

Comments / 0

Related
z93country.com

Tree Cutting Operations in Wayne County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office advises motorists that KY 1009 and KY 200 in Wayne County will be reduced to one lane as crews work to perform tree-cutting operations. Work is currently taking place on KY 1009 between Sandy Valley Road (mile point 0) and Jay Cross...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

James Lovett

James Lovett, formerly of Monticello, Kentucky was born July 29th,1932 and departed this life Sunday May 22, at Riverside Nursing and Rehab in Calhoun, Kentucky, reaching the age of 89 years. He is survived by one son; Deshawn Lovett, one niece; Karen Kidd Lovett, and one nephew; Ian Kidd. At...
MONTICELLO, KY
z93country.com

Grace (Webb) Watson

Mrs. Grace (Webb) Watson, of Burkesville, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky having obtained the age of 85 years, 1 month, & 2 days. She was born in the Pea Ridge Community of Clay County, Tennessee, on Wednesday, April 21, 1937, the daughter of Savage & Stella (Crawford) Webb. She was a member of The Rock Springs Church of Christ, had recently been attending The Seminary Church of Christ, Retired from Western Electric in Indianapolis, Indiana, worked at Osh Kosh, and the Salvation Army. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Watson whom she wed February 25, 1960 (he passed away December 25, 2012), brother, D.C. Webb, & her sister Lavena Webb Clark.
BURKESVILLE, KY
z93country.com

Sheriff Reports Arrests

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Justin D. Byler of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and traffic violations. Brandon Bratcher of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for trafficking...
MONTICELLO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
City
Thelma, KY
County
Wayne County, KY
z93country.com

Bat Cards Advance in Region Tournament

The Wayne County Baseball Team advanced to the semi-finals of the regional tournament with a 2-1 win on Monday night against Rockcastle County. The Cardinals will play Danville at 7pm Tuesday evening at The Somerset Baseball Field. THe girl’s district softball tournament game was postponed until tonight, Wayne County will...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Library Director Announces Retirement

Anne Garner, Library Director for the last 25 years, will be retiring effective January 1, 2023. The Wayne County Public Library Board of Trustees will therefore begin the search for the new Library Director. Job description, job application, and other relevant information are available on the library’s website accessible through...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Tyler Guilfoil Voted First-Team All-SEC by League Coaches

Kentucky junior pitcher Tyler Guilfoil has been named First-Team All-Southeastern Conference in a vote of league coaches, it was announced Monday. He is the only relief pitcher to receive that honor. Junior Ryan Ritter was voted the top defensive shortstop in the league as well. Guilfoil, a Lexington native who...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy