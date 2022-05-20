ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Dane County Exec says he’s tested positive for COVID

By Madison365 staff
Madison365
Madison365
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dane County Executve Joe Parisi has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced in a Facebook post Friday....

madison365.com

Comments / 0

Related
Madison365

Dr. Silvia Romero-Johnson named assistant superintendent for teaching and learning for Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District

Dr. Silvia Romero-Johnson has been named the new assistant superintendent for teaching and learning for the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District. Before accepting her new position, Romero-Johnson served as director of bilingual programs and instructional equity in the Verona Area School District. Throughout her career, she has served in the education field in a variety of capacities including as interim Chief Academic Officer and assistant superintendent for the Office of English Learners in the Boston Public Schools and executive director of the Office of Multilingual and Global Education in the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) where she led the district’s transition from transitional bilingual education to dual language immersion education.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dane County, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Government
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
Madison365

Alder Arvina Martin announces resignation from Madison Common Council

Madison Ald. Arvina Martin will resign from the Madison Common Council effective May 25 to focus on her family, personal life and new job as executive director of Emerge Wisconsin. Martin represents District 11 in Madison. Martin was first elected to the Common Council in April 2017 and was re-elected...
Madison365

Juneteenth Parade & Celebration

The annual Juneteenth Parade & Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 18, in Penn Park. Juneteenth is a wonderful opportunity to experience the rich history of Black Americans through various forms of entertainment, lectures, visual presentation, food, and other activities. The Juneteenth Celebration held every June attracts Madison and...
Madison365

Ho-Chunk Nation gets federal approval for Beloit casino

The federal Bureau of Indian Affairs has given final approval for placing approximately 33 acres of land into trust for the Ho-Chunk Nation’s Beloit Casino project which will culminate in the tribe having the ability to move forward with the final design, infrastructure work, and construction on the planned development, the City of Beloit announced in a press release Friday.
BELOIT, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Parisi
Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: May 23

A new chidlren’s book based on the life and art of Prince is out, illustrated by Madison’s own Annik Dupaty. Plus, Middleton schools have a new assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, and COVID spread continues to slow.
Madison365

Incoming UW chancellor places premium on “belonging”

University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor-designate Jennifer Mnookin said Tuesday that helping students of all races and ethnicities feel like they belong on campus will be one of her top priorities. Mnookin, currently the Dean of the Law School at UCLA, will take the helm at the UW system’s flagship campus this...
Madison365

Rock County Jumpstart, Wisconsin Latino Chamber announce partnership

Rock County Jumpstart and the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce have signed an agreement to work together to support Latino-owned businesses in Rock County. The nonprofit organization Rock County Jumpstart works to support Black and Latino-owned businesses in Beloit and surrounding communities. Both organizations are recipients of Minority Business Development Grants (MBDG) from the state Department of Administration.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for May 21

Here are our most popular stories of the week. Family, teammates and former youth football and basketball players he coached remember Jeff Mack Sr, who passed away May 8, as. a family-first man and exemplary football and basketball coach. Media pioneer and community activist Gaddi Ben Dan. passed away May...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Three free vaccine events set for Fox Valley area

Multicultural Coalition, Inc. has three upcoming vaccination events happening throughout the Fox Valley region, the organization announced in a press release Monday. All vaccination events are open to walk-ins, do not require pre-registration, identification or health insurance to receive a vaccine. These community-led vaccination events also include:. Interpreters in Spanish...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Madison365

ShaH Evans launches new shoe that encourages you to “Seek Death” of your limits, live life to the fullest

Mark “ShaH” Evans has launched a new shoe called “Seek Death,” but it’s not anything morbid or negative. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. “It’s seeking the death of your limited self, and the death of your limiting beliefs. And when you transform yourself and push yourself past your limits, you’re essentially killing off the version of the person who you were and becoming this new person,” Evans tells Madison365. “I want you to manifest a new version of yourself physically, emotionally and mentally.”
Madison365

“He made a real difference in this community.” Madison remembers Gaddi Ben Dan, civil rights activist and pioneer in community journalism

The greater Madison community is mourning the loss of Gaddi Ben Dan, a longtime publisher, civil rights activist, producer, father figure, innovator, promoter, reporter, photographer, mentor, “crackerjack marketing man” and much more who recently passed away on May 11 at the age of 76. Dan, a longtime Madison civil rights activist and a pioneer in community journalism, made an incredible mark on Madison, the city he loved, and the many people he met.
Madison365

Dr. Jonathan Øverby, host of Wisconsin Public Radio’s ‘The Road to Higher Ground,’ inducted into Folk Alliance International’s Folk DJ Hall of Fame

Dr. Jonathan Øverby, host of Wisconsin Public Radio’s global music program “The Road to Higher Ground,” was inducted into Folk Alliance International’s Folk DJ Hall of Fame Wednesday night at a ceremony in Kansas City. Øverby, a Milwaukee native, joins a shortlist of distinguished broadcasters...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy