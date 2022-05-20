Dane County Exec says he’s tested positive for COVID

Dr. Silvia Romero-Johnson has been named the new assistant superintendent for teaching and learning for the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District. Before accepting her new position, Romero-Johnson served as director of bilingual programs and instructional equity in the Verona Area School District. Throughout her career, she has served in the education field in a variety of capacities including as interim Chief Academic Officer and assistant superintendent for the Office of English Learners in the Boston Public Schools and executive director of the Office of Multilingual and Global Education in the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) where she led the district’s transition from transitional bilingual education to dual language immersion education.

5 DAYS AGO