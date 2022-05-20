ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, NY

Ford, Ruth M. (Goodman)

waynetimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRPORT (FORMERLY OF MACEDON): Ruth Marie (Goodman) Ford, daughter of the late Marvin and Hazel Goodman, was born on January 10, 1933, in Lyons, NY, and passed away peacefully on May 19, 2022, in Rochester, NY, at age 89 after a brief...

waynetimes.com

waynetimes.com

Burke, Marilyn Ann

PALMYRA: Passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022 at the age of 73. A memorial mass and burial will be scheduled at a later date. Marilyn is survived by several nieces and nephews and her beloved poodle Pierre. She is predeceased by her parents George Lewis Burke and Mary Agnes Francis and her brothers George and Bob. Marilyn had owned and operated The Rock Shop in Palmyra. Marilyn loved her hometown of Palmyra and was very knowledgeable of it’s history. She enjoyed collecting vintage linens, stamps, postcards and poodle memorabilia as well as crafting and photography.
PALMYRA, NY
waynetimes.com

Blackburn, Jerry “Dale”

CLIFTON SPRINGS/MANCHESTER: Jerry “Dale” Blackburn, age 58, passed away at home on Friday, May 20, 2022. A Celebration of Jerry’s life will be held from 3pm to 7pm, Thursday, May 26th at the Palmyra American Legion. Another celebration is being planned at Harvs Harley Davidson for later this summer. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Palmyra American Legion in Jerry’s memory. Jerry was born March 11, 1964 in Newark, the son of Gerald and Donna Blackburn. He loved motorcycles, especially Harleys. Jerry worked at Harv’s Harley Davidson for 37 years. He was a member of the HOG Motorcycle Club and was a bartender at the Palmyra American Legion. But most important to Jerry was his family. He was a loving son, nephew, cousin and friend. Jerry will be sadly missed by his mother, Donna O’Connor; aunts, Cathy Cuckler and Terry (William) Bennett; uncle, Dale Simmons; several cousins and many dear friends.
PALMYRA, NY
waynetimes.com

Dlugosh, Paul J

PALMYRA: On Sunday, May 22, 2022, Paul J. Dlugosh; loving son, brother, husband, father, and Papa passed away at age 62. Paul was born on April 15, 1960 in Montour Falls, NY to Thomas and Janice (Edsell) Dlugosh. Paul was a 1978 Pal-Mac graduate and a 1984 Finger Lakes Community College graduate. He was employed by ABX as a traffic analyst.
PALMYRA, NY
waynetimes.com

Plassche, Doris Ann

SODUS: Entered into rest peacefully, surrounded by family on May 22, 2022 at age 73. Predeceased by her parents: Leroy and Ruth Confer. Doris was a well-respected and dedicated nurse for many years. She enjoyed gardening, birds, camping and most of all spending time with her loving family. Survived by...
SODUS, NY
waynetimes.com

Dentico, Josette M.

WILLIAMSON: Passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Josette was born on June 16, 1939 to the late Lena “Cellura” and Robert “Bob” Conklin. She is predeceased by her husband Anthony “Tony” F. Dentico a former firefighter for the City of Rochester. She is survived by her sons Robert A. (Peggy) Dentico and David J. (Tammy Neidermeier) Dentico; daughter Deneene G. (Michael Mann) Dentico Pugh; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, beloved sister-in-law and lifelong friend Mary Ann Asam; many other friends and family.
ROCHESTER, NY

