Ford, Ruth M. (Goodman)

CLIFTON SPRINGS/MANCHESTER: Jerry “Dale” Blackburn, age 58, passed away at home on Friday, May 20, 2022. A Celebration of Jerry’s life will be held from 3pm to 7pm, Thursday, May 26th at the Palmyra American Legion. Another celebration is being planned at Harvs Harley Davidson for later this summer. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Palmyra American Legion in Jerry’s memory. Jerry was born March 11, 1964 in Newark, the son of Gerald and Donna Blackburn. He loved motorcycles, especially Harleys. Jerry worked at Harv’s Harley Davidson for 37 years. He was a member of the HOG Motorcycle Club and was a bartender at the Palmyra American Legion. But most important to Jerry was his family. He was a loving son, nephew, cousin and friend. Jerry will be sadly missed by his mother, Donna O’Connor; aunts, Cathy Cuckler and Terry (William) Bennett; uncle, Dale Simmons; several cousins and many dear friends.

PALMYRA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO