Jersey City, NJ

Jury Convicts Airbnb Host of Assaulting Renter in Jersey City in 2019

By Jeffrey Henig
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has announced that a Jersey City Airbnb host was found guilty yesterday of assaulting a man who was renting an apartment from him in 2019. 30-year old Alexandre Saunders of Jersey City was convicted of aggravated assault, a crime of the third degree, by...

Bayonne Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Man

The Bayonne police Department has issued a BOLO alert for 25-year old, Jeseph Song, who was last seen at his home on Sunday evening, May 22 in the area of West 26th Street. Police say Song is 5’4″ tall, has black hair and brown eyes. Je was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a blue Smurf on the front and back.
BAYONNE, NJ
23-Year Old Woman Gone Missing in Bayonne

The Bayonne Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 23-year old female. Blanca Blue Hughes was last seen at approximately 9:30 am on May 22 on the 100 block of Avenue C. She was wearing a gray and purple hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black...
BAYONNE, NJ
Kearny Police Search For Missing Man Last Seen Monday Near Passaic River

Photo Credit: Kearny Police Department On the afternoon of May 23, 2022, a 24-year-old Belleville woman appeared at Kearny Police headquarters to report her husband missing. The missing man is identified as Hector L. Nieves, 33, of Belleville. Nieves is described as a Hispanic male of medium complexion, 6’0” tall,...
KEARNY, NJ
Rental Assistance Available For the Homeless & At-Risk Tenants Through the BEOF

Rental Assistance Program Available for Homeless People and At-Risk Tenants. The Bayonne Economic Opportunity Foundation (BEOF) announced that the Rapid Re-Housing Rental Assistance Program is available for homeless people and those who are at risk of becoming homeless. The program can help with the security deposit and/or rental subsidy for up to twelve months. Residents of Bayonne and other communities in Hudson County are eligible to apply for this housing assistance through the BEOF.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Hoboken Holds Memorial Day Parade Tomorrow, Wednesday, May 25

Residents are invited to attend Hoboken’s annual Memorial Day Parade, scheduled for Wednesday, May 25. The parade, hosted by American Legion Post 107 and the City of Hoboken, returns to Washington Street following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade will assemble at 6 p.m. and...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Captain Moroney Named 2022 Harrison Firefighter of the Year

Photo Credits: Harrison Fire Department Congratulations go out to Captain Matt Moroney of the Harrison Fire Department. He has been selected as the 2022 Harrison Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year. Captain Moroney won the award based upon his quick decision making last November. He performed CPR to save...
HARRISON, NJ
WNY To Hold Food Drive on Tuesday

The town of West New York will hold a food drive on Tuesday, May 24 for residents and families in need. The event will take place in the parking lot at 67th Street and Park Avenue beginning at 12-noon. Food will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
Hoboken Announces Pediatric Booster Clinic For TOMORROW

The City of Hoboken offers COVID-19 testing at City clinics through a partnership with Medicine Man Pharmacy & Compounding. To check weekly testing clinic schedules, go to www.hobokennj.gov/testing. The City will host an additional booster clinic tomorrow, Tuesday, May 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 605 Jackson Street....
HOBOKEN, NJ
FREE COVID Testing Available NOW in WNY With Proof of Insurance

West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners strongly encourage you to get tested if you feel you’ve been exposed or are having symptoms. FREE TESTING IS AVAILABLE EVERY MONDAY (with proof of insurance) – The xext testing is available TODAY from 3:30PM-6:00PM at the PS 3 ANNEX – located at 53rd & Polk Streets. Please call 201.295.5070 with any questions.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
Bayonne Hometown Fair Returns First Weekend In June

Bayonne Hometown Fair Set for Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5. Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the 2022 Bayonne Hometown Fair will take place on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5. This will be the sixth fair in its current format. The event did not take place in 2020 or 2021, due to the Coronavirus. On Saturday, the fair’s hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Sunday, the fair’s hours will be from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m. The fair will be located along Broadway, from 21st Street to 26th Street. The 2022 fair will feature food, games, rides, vendors, and musical entertainment. Mayor Davis said, “We are happy to welcome back the Bayonne Hometown Fair after a two-year hiatus. Local organizations, businesses, entertainers, and volunteers are working to make sure that this year’s fair is a great event. We can all look forward to the 2022 Hometown Fair.”
BAYONNE, NJ
WNY Town Pool To Open For Memorial Day Weekend

Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners are proud to announce the West New York Swim Club (Town Swimming Facility) will be open for the 2022 Summer Season starting Memorial Day Weekend (5/28, 5/29 and 5/30). Located on Anthony M. DeFino Way (60th Street, between Boulevard East and Port Imperial Boulevard).

