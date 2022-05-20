Watch Diddy start to sweat when Ellen convinces him his teen daughters are dating

It's not easy for any parent to accept that their children are growing up, especially when it comes to the teen years and dating. In a hilarious clip from the Ellen show this week, Diddy is confronted with the fact that his 15-year-old daughters are probably interested in dating—and he is clearly not ready.

What's funny about his response is that it never veers into that toxic "let me get my shotgun" territory. It's that he's clearly never once considered the possibility that his teen daughters, D'Lila and Jessie, would be interested in romantic partnerships.

You can even see literal beads of sweat beginning to form on his forehead as Ellen points out that, yeah, teenagers are definitely interested in dating.

It's ok to laugh and empathize at the same time:

“I didn’t know that,” Diddy replied with a look of shock on his face as Ellen said 15 is definitely the age where teens are looking to become, uh, "more than friends" with people they're crushing on.

He says he thought "17" was more of an age for that sort of thing, and the audience quickly shut him down by saying it's more like "14."

“Oh my God,” said Diddy, as the life appears to drain from his eyes at the mere thought of his little girls growing up and pursuing romantic interests.

While it could be argued that he should feel the same way about his sons dating (Justin Combs is 28 and Christian Combs is 24), the boys aren't mentioned in this segment. Maybe he felt the same way about them, maybe he didn't. But it's clear he was thrown for a loop when talking about D'Lila and Jessie.

When Ellen pointedly asked him how old he was when he started dating, Diddy's response was amusingly ambiguous: “I was wild. I was different. I was from a whole ‘nother time.”

LOL. Weren't we all!

Regardless of what age your teenager begins dating, the pediatricians at HealthyChildren.org warn against minimizing or invalidating their romantic feelings. While it's natural to worry, having an open and honest relationship with your child—about the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to first love—is key.

Maybe we should all start preparing now so we're not caught completely off-guard like Diddy here! (I kid, I kid. Kinda.)