ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Watch Diddy start to sweat when Ellen convinces him his teen daughters are dating

By Cassandra Stone
Motherly
Motherly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qPH52_0fkq0hkK00

It's not easy for any parent to accept that their children are growing up, especially when it comes to the teen years and dating. In a hilarious clip from the Ellen show this week, Diddy is confronted with the fact that his 15-year-old daughters are probably interested in dating—and he is clearly not ready.

What's funny about his response is that it never veers into that toxic "let me get my shotgun" territory. It's that he's clearly never once considered the possibility that his teen daughters, D'Lila and Jessie, would be interested in romantic partnerships.

You can even see literal beads of sweat beginning to form on his forehead as Ellen points out that, yeah, teenagers are definitely interested in dating.

It's ok to laugh and empathize at the same time:

“I didn’t know that,” Diddy replied with a look of shock on his face as Ellen said 15 is definitely the age where teens are looking to become, uh, "more than friends" with people they're crushing on.

He says he thought "17" was more of an age for that sort of thing, and the audience quickly shut him down by saying it's more like "14."

“Oh my God,” said Diddy, as the life appears to drain from his eyes at the mere thought of his little girls growing up and pursuing romantic interests.

While it could be argued that he should feel the same way about his sons dating (Justin Combs is 28 and Christian Combs is 24), the boys aren't mentioned in this segment. Maybe he felt the same way about them, maybe he didn't. But it's clear he was thrown for a loop when talking about D'Lila and Jessie.

When Ellen pointedly asked him how old he was when he started dating, Diddy's response was amusingly ambiguous: “I was wild. I was different. I was from a whole ‘nother time.”

LOL. Weren't we all!

Regardless of what age your teenager begins dating, the pediatricians at HealthyChildren.org warn against minimizing or invalidating their romantic feelings. While it's natural to worry, having an open and honest relationship with your child—about the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to first love—is key.

Maybe we should all start preparing now so we're not caught completely off-guard like Diddy here! (I kid, I kid. Kinda.)

Comments / 105

Frank Richman
5d ago

The same way how he treated women throughout the years and rap about them will determine how his daughters will get treated by men ... What goes around ,come around... 🤣

Reply(14)
106
You know who
4d ago

He SCARED because he know how he was at 15 an misused women. I tell my 21 an 24 years old sons. Don't misused a woman because one day uou might hsve a daughters and you don't wont any man misusing her. That's the only reason men are scared of their daughters dating because they DOG women.

Reply
18
Lil Cutie
4d ago

Yessss hope his girls do good choices of dating the right boy 💯Diddy know how he treat women soo it comes back on his daugs I mean karma is something the 🌏knows that ✅

Reply(2)
28
Related
SheKnows

Diddy's 3 Teen Daughters Confirmed Star Power Runs in the Family With These Glamorous BBMAs Looks

Click here to read the full article. The Las Vegas Strip was the place to be on Sunday night where the 2022 Billboard Music Awards brought music’s A-listers together. Sean “Diddy” Combs was the show’s host and executive producer, but it was his three daughters Chance Combs, 16, and 15-year-old twins, D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs, who had everyone talking. The trio is becoming red-carpet pros lately having been featured in Vanity Fair last year and walking the Dolce & Gabbana show. Chance sported a black mini dress with feathers at the neckline and around the hem. She paired the look with black-and-white...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Complex

Steve Harvey Says Will Smith’s Oscars Slap Was a ‘Punk Move’ and He Has ‘Lost a Lot of Respect’ for Actor

Family Feud host Steve Harvey said his respect for Will Smith took a nose-dive after he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars. As Deadline reported, Harvey made the comments while speaking at Georgia State University. He described the moment—provoked by a joke that Rock told about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head—as a “punk move,” saying he “lost a lot of respect for him.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hello Magazine

Marc Anthony shares crushing health news in emotional video: 'It hurts'

Marc Anthony has been inundated with supportive messages from his fans around the world following a devastating diagnosis this week. The award-winning singer was forced to postpone his concert in Panama last week after suffering a painful injury backstage just before he was due to perform. Marc has since taken...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chaney Jones Gets Kanye West's Name Tattooed

Kanye West and Chaney Jones sparked dating rumors back in February after being spotted together numerous times. Since then, the couple has gotten pretty cozy. They've been seen on several dates, went on a baecation to Japan, and the Donda artist even bought her a $275,000 Birkin bag. It's safe...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Heidi Klum's daughter Leni wore one of her dresses from 1998 to prom

Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Heidi Klum's daughter Leni, who searched her mother's closet to find her prom dress. The 18-year-old posted a series of photos on Instagram Monday wearing a strapless knee-length black dress belonging to her supermodel mom. "Prom night in mamas dress," she wrote...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Nick Cannon cradles pregnant Bre Tiesi’s bump on Bahamas babymoon

Nick Cannon and pregnant partner Bre Tiesi had a blast on their Bahamas babymoon. We hear the two hosted the one-year anniversary celebration of the Sugar Factory American Brasserie at its Baha Mar location. They arrived together at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, not only to celebrate the eatery but also Tiesi’s 30th birthday and the upcoming arrival of their soon-to-be child, Cannon’s eighth. Cannon, 41, played DJ for the evening as Tiesi enjoyed a Kong Sundae, made with 24 scoops of ice cream and topped with sparklers. The glowing mom-to-be showed off her baby bump in a black silk crop top and pants, while...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Delivers "Raw N B: The Explicit Tape" Ft. Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Brandy, 42 Dugg & More

Get ready to hear about Nick Cannon's sexscapades in his new album. The media mogul has been heavily promoting Raw N B: The Explicit Tape, even kicking off the rollout with "Alone," a single reportedly about his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Cannon would later explain that the track wasn't created to win her back, but it did catch the attention of their children, 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Yung Joc Arrested on Concerning Charge

Yung Joc found himself behind bars recently. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star spent just an hour in Gwinnett County Jail in Georgia on May 5 on charges of child abandonment. The Shade Room reports that the"It's Goin' Down" rapper posted a $1,300 bond to be released. The popular media outlet reached out to the 41-year-old reality star. Instead of providing context, he joked about the ordeal "Yeah my new comedy tour is about to launch," he told them. "The Help Me Feed My Kids Tour," adding that he's "been doing comedy." The conversation between TSR and Joc was held via Instagram direct messaging.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna: 1st Photos Of The Singer Out & About 6 Days After Giving Birth

Rihanna dressed down in an oversized sweatshirt and black sweatpants for her first outing since giving birth on May 13. In photos, seen below, Ri is seen heading into the back seat of a black SUV in Los Angeles on May 19, just six days after she welcomed her baby boy. She was spotted with a bodyguard in the pics, with her little one, as well as partner, A$AP Rocky, nowhere in sight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

See Kylie Jenner’s New Son and Her Daughter Stormi Cameo in Her Met Gala Video

Watch: Met Gala RECAP: Kim Loses 16 Lbs., Kourt's Theme & WTF Fashion. Married to the Met—and to the mom life. On May 4, Kylie Jenner—who wore a bridal-inspired look to the 2022 Met Gala—posted a behind-the-scenes YouTube video called Married to the Met. The montage gave a peek inside the crew who were by Kylie's side ahead of the May 2 event, including Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and Kylie's son, 3 months, who was formerly named Wolf Webster. Kylie shares both children with boyfriend Travis Scott.
CELEBRITIES
Motherly

Motherly

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.

 https://www.mother.ly

Comments / 0

Community Policy