Newcomerstown, OH

JoAnne Pearl Norris-Beatty – May 14, 2022

By Jarrod Slabaugh
 6 days ago

We’ve come this far by faith, leaning on the Lord; trusting on his holy word. He’s never failed us yet. JoAnne Pearl Norris-Beatty made a peaceful transition into the continuous circle of life on Saturday morning May 14, 2022, after a long period of illness. JoAnne was...

Grace Marie Simmers Long – January 20, 2022

Grace Marie Simmers Long, 74, of Strasburg passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, in the Hennis Care Centre at Bolivar. She was born on June 17, 1947, in Dover and was the daughter of the late C. Katherine Reardon Simmers. In addition to her mother, Grace was also preceded in death by her sisters, Emma Simmers, and Betty Simmers Douglass; and brother, Donald Simmers.
STRASBURG, OH
Cynthia Mae Gribble – May 19, 2022

Cynthia Mae Gribble, age 61, of New Philadelphia, passed peacefully, Thursday, May 19, 2022, while surrounded by her family in her daughter’s Dover residence, following a period of declining health. Born on February 22, 1961, Cindy was the daughter of JoAnn Baus McCoy of Dover and the late Gerald...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Arthur W. “Bill” Gowins II – May 21, 2022

Arthur W. “Bill” Gowins II, 78, of Gnadenhutten died Saturday evening of May 21, 2022, at Community Hospice Truman House. Bill was born in Dennison on December 13, 1943, to the late Arthur W. I and Shirley (Miles) Gowins. He graduated in 1961 from Massillon High School where he was a member of the swim team. Then Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served his country. After the Navy, Bill earned his associate degree from Kent State, Tuscarawas Campus. In 1973, he attained his Funeral Director’s License and after working a few years in the field at various locations, he purchased the funeral home in Gnadenhutten where he spent thirty years serving his community.
GNADENHUTTEN, OH
Eagle Scout Ranking Honored by Commissioners

The Tuscarawas County Commissioners were able to recognize another local boy scout who achieved a high rank. Garrett Thomas attended a recent board meeting as the Commissioners recognized the time and due diligence it took the Strasburg-Franklin Local student to become an Eagle Scout. Thomas explained that to get the...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Christina B.(Jones) Dietrich – May 17, 2022

Christina B.(Jones) Dietrich, 71, of Farmerstown, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia following a short period of declining health. She was born May 1, 1951, in Dover to the late Robert F. and Myra J. (Alleshouse) Jones, Sr., and married Randy Dietrich. He survives.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
BCC Student Recognized By County Commissioner’s

Mary Alice Reporting – Deemed as a “National Champion” a Buckeye Career Center student earned another recognition at the local level. Enrolled in BCC’s Computer Technology/Network Systems program Xavier Pittman, from Claymont, placed at the Business Professional of America Leadership Conference (BPA), which was held in Dallas, Texas.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Newcomerstown Man Competent for Arson-Related Trial

Nick McWilliams reporting – A Newcomerstown man who poured gasoline on his wife and lit a shed on fire has been deemed competent to stand trial. On September 21st, it’s alleged that 40-year old Ralph Hutzel Jr. struck his wife before dumping gasoline on her, then lighting a small structure on the family’s property on fire, before fleeing the scene and eventually being apprehended.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
At-Home Tests Available, TCHD Updates Hours

The Tuscarawas County Health Department is asking individuals to consider at-home COVID tests. With folks getting together to celebrate holidays or special occasions, or going to or coming back from vacations, the local department encourages residents to pick up an at-home COVID-19 testing kit. These are available at the Dover...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Board for Nuisance Properties to be Assigned in New Phila

Nick McWilliams reporting – A board within the city of New Philadelphia will soon handle nuisance issues and abatement on properties in the city. Law Director Marvin Fete introduced legislation last year that was essentially a “three strikes and you’re out” provision, which would allow the city to charge nuisance properties for numerous safety services call.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
New Phila Mayor Wants More Resident Involvement at State Level

Nick McWilliams reporting – Expressing frustration with state government decisions, New Philadelphia Mayor Joel Day is urging residents to get more involved. Recently, the Ohio House introduced legislation that would bar municipalities from regulating short-term rentals like AirBNB’s, which would negate the city’s efforts to pass legislation giving them control of whether or not to allow those types of operations or making decisions on how they would operate.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Local WIC Office Discusses Formula Shortage

Nick McWilliams reporting – Amid nationwide shortages of infant formula, local specialists are offering tips and information. Many name-brand and commonly used formulas are missing from shelves, driven by supply chain issues, a massive recall from prominent producer Abbott Laboratories, and a factory shutdown have led to scarcity. Director...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Tusc County Board of Elections Meeting for Election Audit

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Board of Elections is set to audit the results of the May 3rd Primary Election. Audits are required by the Ohio Secretary of State per Ohio Revised Code, and verify the results of the election. During the election, which was missing multiple...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Tusc Valley Farmer’s Market Kicking Off 14th Season

Nick McWilliams reporting – The 14th season for the Tuscarawas Valley Farmers Market begins June 1st from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Held at the Tuscarawas County Fairgrounds in Dover, the producers-only market features vendors from within a 50-mile radius. Reselling is not permitted at the market, and all...
DOVER, OH

