JoAnne Pearl Norris-Beatty – May 14, 2022

Arthur W. “Bill” Gowins II, 78, of Gnadenhutten died Saturday evening of May 21, 2022, at Community Hospice Truman House. Bill was born in Dennison on December 13, 1943, to the late Arthur W. I and Shirley (Miles) Gowins. He graduated in 1961 from Massillon High School where he was a member of the swim team. Then Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served his country. After the Navy, Bill earned his associate degree from Kent State, Tuscarawas Campus. In 1973, he attained his Funeral Director’s License and after working a few years in the field at various locations, he purchased the funeral home in Gnadenhutten where he spent thirty years serving his community.

GNADENHUTTEN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO